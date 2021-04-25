Visitors at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park starting in late May can take two different tours through the limestone caverns on a first-come, first-served basis.
Between May 28 and Sept. 30, park visitors can see the stalactites, stalagmites and bats at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park by taking either the paradise tour or classic tour through the cave.
Though the caverns draw most visitors, the park also has camping, trails, a visitor center, interpretive displays, an amphitheater and interpretive events in the summer. People traveling from out of state must pay an $8 entrance fee to enter the state park.
The paradise tour of the caverns takes approximately one hour and 20 minutes to complete and includes views of its largest, most decorative room. It’s partly wheelchair accessible and includes some stairs. It’s about a mile long and mostly level.
Park staff recommended that visitors with small children, concerns over claustrophobia or mobility challenges take the paradise tour, as access is better and passage is easier.
The tours are scheduled to start every hour on the half-hour from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning May 28. Tickets cost $10 for seniors ages 62 and older, $15 for visitors ages 15 to 61, $10 for children ages 5 to 14 and are free for children age 4 and younger.
Tour times could change throughout the season, so the park recommends that visitors call a week ahead of time to check availability. There will be no reservations for cave tours this year.
The two-hour classic tour winds through two miles of a developed route. It features the second-largest and longest rooms in the cave and includes more than 600 stairs. It requires stooping and tight squeezes, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Demand from visitors and staff availability determine when classic tours are offered. The tours cost $15 for visitors 15 and and older, $10 for children ages 5 to 14 and $5 for children ages 4 and younger.
People on these tours must wear masks in rooms with bats, as the animals are sensitive to certain pathogens and diseases. Park officials are particularly concerned about white-nose syndrome, which has killed millions of bats in North America since 2006.
While the fungal disease poses no risks to humans, it can decimate entire bat colonies.
To protect bats, visitors shouldn’t wear any clothing, shoes or accessories that have been in another cave or mine in the past two years. Normal washing methods don’t remove the fungus from clothing, glasses, cameras or other materials.
Rhea Armstrong, Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park manager, said most of the bats at the caverns are myotis bats, and white-nose syndrome is 90% lethal in those animals. She anticipated the disease would spread across Montana this year.
When bats contract white-nose syndrome, a white fungus grows on their skin while they hibernate. This irritates the animals, causing them to wake up earlier and use the fat stores they need to live through the winter.
The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome was first detected in Montana last spring. It was later found in six eastern Montana counties. But the fungus doesn’t necessarily confirm the presence of the disease.
On Friday, the department confirmed the state’s first positive case of white-nose syndrome in a Fallon County bat. FWP biologists had been monitoring for the disease for years in an effort to track its impacts.
“Bats provide important services in protecting crops and timber from flying insect pests,” said Kristina Smucker, nongame wildlife bureau chief for Montana FWP, in a news release. “Bats also eat tons of mosquitoes each year, meaning they play a role in reducing the spread of some mosquito-borne diseases. Like we do for all wildlife, we are doing what we can to keep bat populations healthy.”
Agencies are urging the public to help monitor the disease’s spread. People who see dead or sick bats should call a local FWP office and should not handle bats.
“Like other wildlife, bats may get sick or die for a variety of reasons,” said Emily Almberg, disease ecologist for Montana FWP. “We are particularly interested in investigating clusters of dead bats or bats that are found dead during the winter or early spring.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.