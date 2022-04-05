A bipartisan group of Montana legislators declared their opposition to a proposed ballot initiative that would bolster pollution protections along the Gallatin and Madison rivers at an interim committee meeting on Tuesday.
Members of the state Water Policy Interim Committee voted 8 to 2 on Tuesday to not support placing proposed Initiative 191 on the statewide ballot this November. Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, and Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, both voted against the motion.
The interim committee’s decision does not prohibit groups from gathering signatures to get the proposed initiative on the ballot. It does mean that registered voters will be notified of the committee’s stance via a written statement attached to the petition.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first time elected officials got to exercise House Bill 651, which was signed into law last spring. The bill gave state interim committees the authority to weigh in on the ballot initiative process in Montana.
If the groups backing proposed I-191 collect enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot in November, voters from around the state will get to decide whether to designate segments of the Gallatin and Madison rivers as Outstanding Resource Waters.
An ORW designation provides waterways with the highest level of pollution protection afforded under state law. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality would be barred from issuing new and increased “point-source” pollution discharge permits that degrade water quality.
Point-source pollution originates from “discernible, confined, and discrete” sources, like pipes, ditches, channels, wells or vessels. Non-point source pollution is harder to pinpoint. It can be attributed to factors like urban runoff or excessive use of fertilizers.
Under proposed Citizen Initiative 191, the Gallatin River between the border of Yellowstone National Park and its confluence with Spanish Creek would be designated as an ORW, as would the Madison River between Hebgen Lake and Ennis Lake.
Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, the Gallatin Wildlife Association and Montana Rivers are among the groups backing the proposed initiative. A few members of their groups spoke in support of the initiative at Tuesday’s meeting.
Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, said water quality concerns for the Gallatin River have been prevalent for decades, and pressure upon the water resource has increased due to development ramping up in Big Sky.
Nagel said private and public entities are using the state’s resources to entice growth into the state, but they aren’t doing anything to protect the resources from that growth. In the meantime, the river and its tributaries are being degraded, he said.
Petitioners are frustrated with DEQ for not monitoring or enforcing water quality standards, and they are frustrated with public and private entities and developers who see the problem but aren’t addressing it, Nagel said.
“There is nothing unconstitutional about this petition. If anything, we are adhering to the Montana constitution by acknowledging that Montanans are entitled to a clean environment,” he said.
A few people spoke in favor of I-191 during Tuesday’s meeting, but there were far more voices in opposition to the initiative. Staff from several conservation groups and industry representatives from a wide variety of economic sectors were among them.
Clayton Elliott of Montana Trout Unlimited said the group always stands up for clean, cold and connected water, but staff don’t feel that at this point, I-191 is the right tool to achieve those objectives.
“We believe that a vibrant community and economy is an integral component of our river health, and quite frankly, this tool isn’t the right one at this time,” he said. “In fact, some of the components of the statute would actually threaten some of the restoration work and projects that we do in the watershed.”
Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, said during public comment that he has serious concerns about water quality in the Gallatin River, but designating the river as an Outstanding Resource Water is not the right solution.
Flowers, who is not a member of the Water Policy Interim Committee, said a designation could have unintended consequences that actually function to degrade water quality in the river.
Big Sky’s substantial investments in wastewater treatment reflect the town’s commitment to support a thriving community that also protects water quality, he said.
“There’s an ongoing collaborative effort in Big Sky to address water quality issues. That effort has brought together interests, cooperatively, to address those issues,” Flowers said. “An (ORW) designation through an initiative would also circumvent that community effort.”
DEQ Water Quality Division Administrator Amy Steinmetz said that while the department is happy to seriously consider any petition seeking an ORW designation, staff are concerned about methods used to circumvent processes outlined in state law.
The department’s methods for considering any ORW designation are detailed and rigorous because waters with the designation receive an additional level of protection that limits certain activities, she said.
“It’s important to carefully weigh benefits and risks. State law requires that this be done through a combination of scientific analysis and public involvement,” Steinmetz said.
Last month, the Montana Supreme Court tossed out a conclusion by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen that the proposed ballot initiative was “legally insufficient” under provisions of the Montana Constitution, which meant the signature-collecting process could advance.
Justices wrote in an opinion that Knudsen did not have the authority to make the assertion because adjudicating “the nature, meaning, and extent of applicable constitutional, statutory, and common law” is a duty that lies exclusively with the judicial branch.
John Meyer, executive director of Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, said at Tuesday’s hearing that people come from all over Montana to fish, raft, kayak and swim in the Madison and Gallatin rivers, and the waterways bring in millions of dollars of revenue to the state.
“The secret of Montana is out. People are coming here from all over the world to buy up a piece of heaven, and as more and more people come here, our rivers are being threatened with pollution,” Meyer said. “This is our last opportunity to permanently protect these stretches of the Madison and Gallatin rivers for future generations.”