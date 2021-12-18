Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now In this undated file photo is the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, Mont., north of Yellowstone National Park. Erik Petersen/Bozeman Daily Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A conservation group and an environmental law firm have sued the Yellowstone Club over claims that the private club discharged nitrogen into the South Fork of the Gallatin River’s West Fork, a water quality-impaired stream.Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and the Gallatin Wildlife Association filed the lawsuit in federal district court last week. It was a little more than two months after the groups threatened to sue over the alleged Clean Water Act violation.The plaintiffs claim the Yellowstone Club discharged nitrogen into the South Fork of the West Fork Gallatin River. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has listed the stream as water quality-impaired due to elevated levels of nitrogen. “When a stream is water quality impaired a polluter cannot apply for a Clean Water Act permit,” John Meyer, Cottonwood’s attorney, said in a news release. “We’re asking the Court to stop the Yellowstone Club from building vacation houses because they have nowhere to put their sewage.”Back in September, a volunteer collected water samples at three spots below, above and in a South Fork tributary that appeared to originate from the Yellowstone Club’s golf course, according to Meyer.Testing by an independent lab verified that the stream carried higher levels of nitrates relative to the South Fork, he said. Meyer suspects that over-irrigation of the club’s golf course with treated wastewater is causing the nutrient pollution.“We’d like to settle this case, but we need a legally binding agreement to ensure these folks don’t continue to pollute our water. And they need to pay to clean up the damage they have done,” Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, said in Cottonwood’s release.Many cities in Montana, including Bozeman, dispose of treated sewage by discharging it directly into area waterways. The town of Big Sky avoids this practice by irrigating area golf courses with that reclaimed wastewater.Big Sky’s recycled wastewater gets placed in holding ponds during the winter, then sprayed onto golf courses at the Yellowstone Club, Big Sky Resort, Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and Moonlight Basin in the summer.Rich Chandler, environmental manager at the Yellowstone Club, said the land application system is widely used across the country as a method to conserve water and be environmentally responsible with limited resources.“The Department of Environmental Quality approved this irrigation plan over a decade ago and we have since used a robust testing regime that is above and beyond what is required by law,” he said.Eighty percent of the reclaimed wastewater that’s used to irrigate the Yellowstone Club’s golf course comes from broader Big Sky, and the other 20% comes from the club itself. “We have a strong history of partnership with credible environmental groups, including collaboration on a recently approved water recycling effort that earned the support of American Rivers, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Trout Unlimited, Gallatin River Task Force and more,” Chandler said. Buy Now The Gallatin River Task Force manufactures snow as part of a 2011 pilot study that explored snowmaking as an option for disposing of treated wastewater. COURTESY OF YELLOWSTONE CLUB That recent effort involves using recycled wastewater to make base-level snow at the club’s ski area. Montana DEQ gave the project the go-ahead in June by issuing the club a final permit.Staff at the club hope the snowmaking project will bolster streamflows later into the season, which they say is especially important due to the predicted impacts of climate change.The club is also confident that the snowmaking process itself will produce cleaner water than what is sprayed on area golf courses, and increased flows later in the season will better dilute pollutants like nitrogen.Many groups back the project, including Trout Unlimited, American Rivers, Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Gallatin River Task Force.“The Task Force is grateful for the leadership demonstrated by the Yellowstone Club in paving a pathway for recycled wastewater reuse that will be a tremendous benefit for the Gallatin,” said Kristin Gardner, the Task Force’s executive director. “Our hope is to see this reuse option greatly expanded in Big Sky, as well as to other river basins in Montana, to build drought resilience and bolster late season streamflows.”Cottonwood sued Montana DEQ over its decision to permit the project, arguing that pharmaceuticals from the reclaimed wastewater could pollute the South Fork. That case is making its way through state court, Meyer said.“John Meyer and his fundraising group have a history of weaponizing the courts against numerous state and local entities and businesses,” Chandler said. “Mr. Meyer recently sued Big Sky Resort for $50 million, which a Montana jury unanimously dismissed, and we expect the same result here.” Buy Now Green algae coats rocks along the shore of the Gallatin River near Big Sky on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Excess nutrients can prime waterways for algal blooms, though factors like sunlight, streamflows and water temperatures trigger them. If large nuisance growth events happen often enough, a river’s taxonomy can shift and juvenile fish populations can suffer.The Gallatin River downstream of Big Sky has gone green with algae every summer since 2018. This summer, algae caked portions of the river’s main stem, though the growth wasn’t as prolific as it was during the summer of 2020. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yellowstone Club Gallatin River Hydrography Law Ecology Cottonwood Environmental Law Center John Meyer Lawsuit Chandler Task Force Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter 3 hrs ago Environment Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims 3 hrs ago Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closures on Interstate 90 around Livingston on Saturday 7 hrs ago News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows 23 hrs ago City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Dec 17, 2021 Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Dec 17, 2021 What to read next Environment FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter Environment Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closures on Interstate 90 around Livingston on Saturday News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Annexation for Riverside Country Club, homes moving forward Posted: 3 p.m. FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter Posted: 3 p.m. Guest column: A plan to connect our communities through trails Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Bozeman Police: Officers' actions justified in September arrest, but could have been better Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Gallatin County Treatment Court celebrates Christmas Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Latest Local Montana State advances to national championship with win over South Dakota State 2 hrs ago Annexation for Riverside Country Club, homes moving forward 3 hrs ago FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter 3 hrs ago Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims 3 hrs ago