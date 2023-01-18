Three conservation groups have sued multiple federal agencies over the Wildlife Services predator control program in Montana, arguing that its activities could threaten the long-term recovery of grizzly bears, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.
The document targets Wildlife Services’ May 2021 decision to continue its predator damage management program in Montana. It also challenges the environmental assessment associated with the decision and a biological opinion that analyzed the program’s impacts on grizzly bears.
Wildlife Services-Montana — a program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service — was listed in the complaint as a defendant along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which published the biological opinion in 2012.
The Wildlife Services predator control program helps agricultural producers protect their livestock from predation. That sometimes means using non-lethal techniques to prevent conflicts with wildlife. Other times, traps, chemicals and other tools are used to kill animals that cause problems.
The conservation groups argue that the defendants, in their 2021 environmental analysis for the program, didn’t adequately consider how removing grizzlies in between recovery zones would impact the long-term health of bear populations, which are genetically isolated.
“If successful, today’s lawsuit would require the agencies to complete new environmental and biological analyses, and temporarily halt Wildlife Services’ unnecessary killing of grizzly bears in Montana pending compliance with the law” they wrote in a news release.
Dalin Tidwell, state director for Montana Wildlife Services, did not respond to a request for comment before Wednesday’s deadline.
Joe Szuszwalak, a spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, wrote that the agency declines to comment on active litigation.
Matthew Bishop, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said in a news release that the agencies aren’t taking the best available science into account before killing and removing dispersing grizzly bears.
The best available science “reveals the lack of connectivity and genetic interchange between grizzly bears in Montana’s recovery zones and the bears’ absence from the Bitterroots remains a threat to (the) long-term recovery of the species in the lower 48 states,” he said.
In 2021, Wildlife Services intentionally euthanized six grizzly bears in Montana, but freed five grizzlies that were caught in snares and eight grizzlies that were caught in traps, according to the program’s data report.
Wildlife Services intentionally removed more than 400,000 native animals across the country in 2021, according to the data. Nationwide, it removed close to 3,000 animals unintentionally that same year.
Lizzy Pennock, a conservation coexistence advocate at WildEarth Guardians, said that the unintentional killing of wildlife has rippling ecosystem impacts, and the presence of apex predators on the landscape is essential for balanced ecosystems.
“When Wildlife Services is killing tens of thousands of predators per year, it has impacts all the way down to plant life,” she said. “It’s just not the way to operate based on the best available science.”
