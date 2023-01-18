Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Three conservation groups have sued multiple federal agencies over the Wildlife Services predator control program in Montana, arguing that its activities could threaten the long-term recovery of grizzly bears, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Western Environmental Law Center, representing WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Trap Free Montana, filed a legal complaint against several federal defendants in the U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday.

The document targets Wildlife Services’ May 2021 decision to continue its predator damage management program in Montana. It also challenges the environmental assessment associated with the decision and a biological opinion that analyzed the program’s impacts on grizzly bears.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.