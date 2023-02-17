Let the news come to you

Montana legislators are considering a bill that would redirect marijuana tax revenue away from a habitat and public access program and toward accounts funding law enforcement, veterans’ services, treatment courts and public safety programs.

Lawmakers in the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday fielded testimony from state officials, law enforcement officers, members of sporting groups and Montana residents on House Bill 462, introduced by Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy.

The bill’s supporters argued it would enhance public safety by supporting underfunded programs and departments that need more resources to combat and prosecute crimes, treat addiction and advocate for veterans and their spouses.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

