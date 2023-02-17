Montana legislators are considering a bill that would redirect marijuana tax revenue away from a habitat and public access program and toward accounts funding law enforcement, veterans’ services, treatment courts and public safety programs.
Lawmakers in the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday fielded testimony from state officials, law enforcement officers, members of sporting groups and Montana residents on House Bill 462, introduced by Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy.
The bill’s supporters argued it would enhance public safety by supporting underfunded programs and departments that need more resources to combat and prosecute crimes, treat addiction and advocate for veterans and their spouses.
Opponents of the bill said it would gut Montana FWP’s Habitat Montana program, which is the mechanism that allows the state to secure conservation easements with private landowners and acquire public land for wildlife habitat.
Many of HB 462’s opponents argued that the bill pits the state’s flagship habitat improvement program against other worthy programs and departments — something they say is unnecessary.
Rep. Bertoglio told the committee that HB 462 would reallocate revenue that’s generated from a 20% tax on marijuana sales to law enforcement, correctional officers and treatment courts and other uses that all have a nexus to the misuse or abuse of drugs.
Specifically, more funds would be deposited into accounts that can be used to enhance public safety grants, combat crime, support Montana Highway Patrol and treatment courts, recruit correctional officers and improve veterans’ services.
To boost funding for those causes, HB 462 would cut an estimated $35 million in future marijuana tax revenue away from the Habitat Montana program between fiscal years 2024 and 2027, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
The state projects that marijuana sales will generate around $53 million in tax revenue in fiscal year 2024, and as it stands, $6 million goes toward the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) account annually.
Of the funds that remain after the deposit, 20% go to Habitat Montana. The rest support state parks, trails and recreational facilities, non-game wildlife management, crime control, veterans services and the state’s general fund.
Bryan Lockerby, the administrator for the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Montana Department of Justice, supported the bill Thursday.
Lockerby said that Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s travels across the state have revealed the same story — “rising levels of violent crime, a massive increase in drugs, and public safety overwhelmed with requests for service,” combined with limited resources.
Critical areas of public safety within the Department of Justice are insufficiently funded, especially amid the state’s fentanyl crisis, and “roads can’t be built, commerce can’t thrive, tourism can’t exist if our communities aren’t safe,” he said.
Chris Marchion, representing the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, opposed the bill. He said easements secured through Habitat Montana have helped traditional agricultural operations succeed while securing wildlife habitat.
Historically, hunting license fees have paid for the program, and given its success and the need to bolster its work, Montanans voted for Constitutional Initiative 190, to broaden its funding source beyond the hunting community, he said.
In 2020, Montana voters passed the ballot initiative, which legalized recreational use of marijuana among adults. At the time, its language guaranteed that a portion of the tax revenue on cannabis sales would go toward conservation efforts.
Montana Department of Veterans Affairs Administrator Kelly Ackerman supported the bill. She pointed out that staff have seen an influx of veterans coming to the state, and to keep up with the demand, they need more money.
So far, the agency has tried to accommodate the growth without additional resources, all while adjusting to the impacts of the PACT Act, which was “perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history,” according to Ackerman.
Since the federal law was signed, staff have seen their workload grow by 21%, “on top of the 35% growth we saw in the last fiscal year,” she said. “We’re making it work because our mission is to help veterans,” but additional funds secured through HB 462 would improve the situation.
Darrell Brown, a Montana citizen who spoke in opposition to the bill on Thursday, said he didn’t realize there would be a litany of requests for money from the fund that supports Habitat Montana, and there’s no way to say that any of those requests are wrong or shouldn’t be met.
“Habitat Montana is the wrong place to get the money,” Brown said. “Habitat Montana provides a tremendous benefit to people like me — people who are just Montana citizens who would like to have access to the outdoors and who don’t have enough wealth to be able to purchase our own chunk of the wilderness.”
