Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Landowners around the Gallatin Valley are receiving new federal funding to thin trees and treat noxious weeds on their properties, and officials said during an event on Wednesday that more applicants are in the queue.

The Gallatin Watershed Council hosted the Forest Health Field Day on Wednesday evening in the parking lot at the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, several miles north of the Bridger Foothills fire burn scar.

Two years ago, lightning smoldered in a tree near the “M,” sparking the wildfire in the Bridger Mountains. The fire spread to the east side of the range, growing to more than 8,000 acres. It destroyed 68 structures, including 30 homes.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.