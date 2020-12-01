Supporters of a proposed rule to ban motor boats on the Boulder River said motorized use threatens public safety at a hearing held by telephone Monday afternoon.
Monday’s hearing was the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission’s latest attempt to gather public input on a rule that would ban motorized watercraft on the Boulder River and its tributaries. The rule would apply to the river from its headwaters in the Absaroka Range to its confluence with the Yellowstone River in Big Timber.
Landowners along the river submitted a petition calling on the commission to consider a ban this August. Petitioners wrote they were concerned jet boats traveling upstream might collide with livestock, equipment or people, as the river is narrow and has many sharp bends and obstacles.
Commissioners voted unanimously to draft a new rule based on the petition, which was then released for public comment.
All who attended Monday’s meeting said they supported the proposed rule. The department is collecting written comments until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director for Montana Trout Unlimited, said at Monday’s meeting that his organization supports the petition.
Tom Patterson, the landowner south of Big Timber who initially presented the petition, said Monday that dozens of landowners in Sweet Grass and Park counties have consistently told him a rule should be enacted.
“The folks on the watershed are energized and strongly supportive,” he said.
Gerry Ladley from Emigrant said she loves the Boulder River for its scenery, its fishery and “its incomparable location.” While she’ll need to educate herself more on the petition, Ladley said she supports a rule to prevent motorized watercraft on the river.
“It is a very small river, it’s very rocky, it doesn’t hold its water long into the season,” she said. “It just seems like a bad idea.”
Brain Finnan, a landowner along a Boulder River tributary and a petitioner, said motorized watercraft on the river doesn’t just threaten the safety of motorized users, but people fishing, wading and swimming. Motor boats also negatively impacts the fishery and livestock that sometimes enter the river, he said.
While no participants said they opposed the rule at Monday’s meeting, there was some opposition at a meeting in October. The opponent, Layne Ford, a Park County resident and avid user of public waterways, said at the Oct. 22 meeting that the Boulder River petition was almost identical to a second petition seeking to ban motor boats on the Shields River and that the petition seemed to be based on a private agenda rather than a legitimate concern for safety.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.