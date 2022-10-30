Let the news come to you

A landowner has challenged the state agency that permitted a gravel pit expansion near McAllister, arguing the public was not provided with enough opportunity weigh in on the plan.

Valley Garden Land and Cattle LLC, which runs a ranch in between Ennis and McAllister, filed a legal complaint against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality in Madison County District Court in mid-June.

The Valley Garden ranch surrounds a 160-acre chunk of state trust land along U.S. Highway 287, near the Madison River and Ennis Lake. The landowners have a surface lease to graze cattle on about 140 acres of the state’s property.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

