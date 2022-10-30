A landowner has challenged the state agency that permitted a gravel pit expansion near McAllister, arguing the public was not provided with enough opportunity weigh in on the plan.
Valley Garden Land and Cattle LLC, which runs a ranch in between Ennis and McAllister, filed a legal complaint against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality in Madison County District Court in mid-June.
The Valley Garden ranch surrounds a 160-acre chunk of state trust land along U.S. Highway 287, near the Madison River and Ennis Lake. The landowners have a surface lease to graze cattle on about 140 acres of the state’s property.
For more than 30 years, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has also leased a 40-acre section of the state trust land to A.M. Welles Inc., allowing the Norris-based company to operate a pit gravel mine that has existed since at least the 1940s.
A DNRC spokesperson wrote in an email that A.M. Welles has paid close to $1 million in gravel royalties to the state agency over the years. In Montana, money that’s generated on state trust lands funds public schools.
Earlier this year, the gravel pit operator sought to expand the footprint of the mine by about 23 acres. Tim Hokanson, owner at A.M. Welles, said the expansion was needed because at its current size, materials from the mine have nearly been extracted entirely.
First, the company had to renew its gravel permit with the DNRC and amend its opencut mining permit with the DEQ. On state trust lands, gravel pits and other extractive activities undergo a dual-permitting process with both departments.
The agencies evaluated the operator’s proposal, following their separate procedures. In May, DEQ completed a final environmental assessment. It has to analyze the impacts of projects in order to comply with the Montana Environmental Policy Act.
In the document, DEQ approved of the operator’s plans to bring in stationary or mobile processing equipment, including an “asphalt plant, crusher, pug mill, screen, conveyor, and wash plant.”
The department wrote that the operator intends to “continue to mine, screen, crush, wash, stockpile, and transport 300,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel over the life of the permit” until 2042.
On June 21, the Valley Garden ranch filed a legal complaint against DEQ in Madison County District Court, noting that the environmental assessment “neglects to evaluate the asphalt plant, asphalt recycling and concrete recycling operation,” nor does it adequately analyze the impacts of potential water quality degradation on Arctic grayling.
The site lies 1,700 feet away from Moore Creek — a Madison River tributary where Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks annually releases the fish species, which is classified as “sensitive” in the state.
The site is also fewer than 1,000 feet away from a channel where tundra and trumpeter swans roost during seasonal migrations, and where long-billed curlew nest in the spring, according to the document.
Hokanson said the wording on DEQ’s permit allows the company to set up a portable asphalt plant in the pit on a case-by-case basis, and no plans are in place to add a permanent plant of any kind. The company does plan to process some concrete and asphalt at the mine, he said.
There is “zero change from what we have done in the past,” nor is there a change in the company’s processing procedures, he said. “The only change is the size of the permit. At maximum, 11 or 12 acres will be mined or used for gravel.”
Hokanson added that the company has to abide by all of the state of Montana’s air quality and water quality standards, and the mine is far removed from water sources. It is separated from them by a berm, and runoff is not an issue.
“We do everything by the state’s requirements for safety and environmental quality,” Hokanson said. “We live here, and we want to be good stewards of the land and good neighbors. The way we have always been is the way we plan to be in the future.”
{span}The Valley Garden ranch’s complaint notes that the permit amendment was “a matter of significant interest to the public” due to the mine’s close proximity to Ennis, McAllister and Jeffers,{/span}{span} as well as the Madison River and its wetlands and tributaries.{/span}
The Opencut Mining Act required the gravel pit operator to notify surface landowners within a half-mile of the area about its application. However, A.M. Welles provided notice to the wrong address, the complaint says.
It alleges that Valley Garden “did not receive notice of the application or the DEQ (Montana Environmental Policy Act) process,” and instead learned about the expansion when DNRC informed it about the installation of a new fence on April 18.
Valley Garden submitted comments to DEQ on May 20, and four days later, the environmental assessment was finalized and the permit was issued. “Neither the EA nor the permit reflect, nor respond to” the landowner’s comments or concerns, the document says.
“There was no public participation in the (Montana Environmental Policy Act) process: no public scoping, no solicitation of public comments, no hearings, and no response to, or incorporation of, public comments,” it says. “Once the (environmental assessment) was released to the public, the permit amendment had been approved by DEQ.”
Hokanson said there was a glitch in the address when A.M. Welles sent a notice about its application to Valley Garden, which resulted in a miscommunication. However, when the landowners did find out about it, they had plenty of time to submit a comment.
DEQ officials declined to respond to the allegations listed in Valley Garden’s legal complaint, writing that the department can’t comment on them at this time because it is involved in ongoing litigation.
The agency did write in its environmental assessment that the Montana Environmental Policy Act is procedural, and the short response times required by the Opencut Mining Act don’t give it sufficient time to prepare a more detailed impact statement.
As the DEQ conducted its permitting process with A.M. Welles, the DNRC worked through its own procedures. In February, the department renewed its permit with the company, including its request to expand the mine’s footprint by 23 acres.
Seven months later on Oct. 19, DNRC published a draft environmental assessment for the pit expansion on its website. The issue garnered a lot of public interest, according to Trevor Taylor, the department’s Minerals Management Bureau Chief.
“Public scoping is not required under the permit and renewal in this instance. However, seeing the public interest and emails received to date, the Department decided to open a 30-day comment period to ensure the local community can provide their input,” he said in an email.
People can comment on the pit expansion online through the close of business on Nov. 25. Once that process wraps up, the DNRC will decide whether or not to finalize the environmental assessment.
A spokesperson clarified that renewing a permit does not guarantee that the agency will allow mining or any other operations to take place. All new actions by the operator must first be evaluated under the Montana Environmental Policy Act.
Taylor also noted that the operator must take steps to minimize the environmental impacts of the mining expansion. They include “limiting the depth of mining to 20 feet below the existing elevation to avoid groundwater.”
The company must store fuels or hazardous materials “in a secondary impermeable container,” so it can prevent seepage into groundwater. It also has to obtain a proper water right, and it must leave a berm in place on the eastern edge of the pit through the final phases of mining.
Valley Garden’s attorney Kim Wilson said that at this point, no separate complaint has been filed against DNRC, since the state agency is in the process of accepting public comments on its draft environmental assessment.
The ranch is submitting its own comment to the department, and one of the issues it plans to point out is that the Montana Environmental Policy Act analysis should be conducted before it makes decisions, not afterward, Wilson said.
DNRC officials noted that the department typically conducts the environmental review process during the permitting process, and a decision and final environmental review document are usually published at the same time.
Hokanson said the gravel that’s extracted from the site provides the state with more revenue than grazing, and the pit is the main source of sand, gravel and concrete for the Ennis area.
“If we no longer have that source, we will have to buy it from pits in Bozeman and truck it down to the Madison Valley,” he said.
Jeff Laszlo, a ranch owner in the Madison Valley, said he learned about the gravel pit expansion through social media about a week ago, and while he doesn’t like to stick his nose into squabbles, he felt a certain amount of responsibility to call attention to the potential costs of the project.
“I’m not a pull-up-the-drawbridges-behind-us type of character, but I do think we have to give attention to the consequences of growth and the consequences of the government not following its own rules, which is what seems to be going on here,” he said.
Laszlo said it was odd, but not atypical, that people in the community didn’t seem to know about what was going on, and he noted that “people don’t come to this valley or Montana, generally, to tour our great gravel pits or asphalt plants.”
“If a proper environmental assessment was done — not a put-up job to support the forgone conclusion, but a real EA — and it shows no impact, and the community is in favor of it, then so be it, but I don’t quite see it that way,” he said.
