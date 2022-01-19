A land swap between the Forest Service and two ranches at the southern end of the Crazy Mountains has officially closed.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest has completed the South Crazy Land Exchange in the range northeast of Livingston, exchanging about 1,920 acres of national forest in return for around 1,880 acres of private land, officials announced on Tuesday. Members of the public can now access the three new parcels legally.
Completing the South Crazy Land Exchange took officials more than a decade. It’s part of a broader effort by the Forest Service to consolidate national forest and improve public access in a range plagued by a checkerboard land ownership pattern.
Public-private land checkerboarding in the Crazy Mountains is a relic of late 19th century railroad land grants. In some areas of the island range, sections of public land are surrounded entirely by private land, and vice versa.
“The Crazies definitely are a complex landscape for management purposes,” said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
In the past, land ownership checkerboarding has stirred conflict with landowners over easements, both perfected and unperfected. Consolidating public land into a more holistic block will improve management and make private and public land more clearly identifiable, Leuschen-Lonergan said.
Throughout the Crazies, landowners dispute the existence of historic prescriptive easements on trails, which has resulted in conflicts over public access.
Easements that allow people to cross through private land to get to public land have long been marked on Forest Service maps of the range, but in order for those paths to exist, people must be using them continuously and without interruption for a period of five years.
Some landowners claim easements crossing their private property no longer exist, as trails have been lightly used or are in disrepair. Many people maintain that the Forest Service has an obligation to defend those easements in court.
As part of the South Crazy Land Exchange, the Forest Service secured two new easements— both donated by Rock Creek Ranch.
One eliminates a 100-foot gap in recorded easements along Robinson Bench Road. The other provides motorized access for administrative use of Rock Creek North Trail no. 270, according to Leuschen-Lonergan.
Back in May, the Forest Service approved land trades with Wild Eagle Mountain Ranch and Rock Creek Ranch, but dropped the highly controversial portion of the deal that included a swap with the Crazy Mountain Ranch — an approximately 18,000-acre property outside of Clyde Park.
A subsidiary of the Yellowstone Club purchased the Crazy Mountain Ranch in July. Leuschen-Lonergan said the previous owners terminated their agreement with the Forest Service before selling the property, and that part of the exchange — which drew the ire of hunters and access advocates — won’t go forward at this point.
Wild Eagle Mountain Ranch and Rock Creek Ranch both lie near the Sweet Grass County and Park County line. The landowners are seeking conservation easements for their properties through a separate nonprofit group, Leuschen-Lonergan said.
John Sullivan III, chairman of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said he’s glad that the Forest Service listened to the overwhelming majority of the public and dropped the controversial portion of the deal.
“I want to applaud the Forest Service for involving the public and listening to them on this trade, and we encourage them to continue to find ways to retain historic public access while managing the landscape properly,” he said.
Leuschen-Lonergan urged members of the public to refer to the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s online map when recreating on or near the newly-acquired public parcels. She also encouraged people to refer to motor vehicle use and over-snow motor vehicle maps.
“Our team is pleased to bring this exchange to the finish line and have these sections in the public estate,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor, in a news release.
“While we recognize there is work ahead to continue improving public access and land consolidation in the Crazy Mountains, it feels good to pause to celebrate this step forward. We’re thankful for the interest and passion that people have for this area, and for the cooperation and support from landowners and partners in making this a reality,” she said.