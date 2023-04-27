Let the news come to you

Fish experts said at a meeting on Wednesday that juvenile fish likely died at the highest rates, compared with adult fish and fish eggs, after a malfunction at Hebgen Dam triggered an abrupt drop in flows along the upper Madison River in the fall of 2021.

Based on the initial results from electrofishing surveys and a literature review, biologists inferred that because the dewatering of the upper Madison River on Nov. 30, 2021 was a one-time event, it likely didn’t do catastrophic damage to the fishery.

However, they believe juvenile fish probably suffered the greatest impacts, since they are smaller, less mobile and tend to congregate in the side channels that dried out fastest, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Fisheries Technician Jenna Dukovcic.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

