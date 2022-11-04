Yellowstone Club
A stone entryway marks the gate to the Yellowstone Club at the end of South Fork Road in Big Sky.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A federal judge has dismissed a Clean Water Act lawsuit that an environmental law firm and a conservation group filed against a private club in Big Sky back in December 2021.

Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court in Butte dismissed the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and Gallatin Wildlife Association’s Clean Water Act lawsuit against the Yellowstone Mountain Club on Oct. 5.

A day prior, the plaintiffs filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss their own case. That document arrived months after the Yellowstone Club asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit for a lack of subject matter jurisdiction and for failure to state a claim.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

