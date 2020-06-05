A federal judge ruled Wednesday against two groups attempting to block a logging project in the North Bridgers, after the groups filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Forest Service didn’t review the environmental impacts of the project sufficiently.
U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy wrote that because the proposed area of the North Bridger Forest Health Project is considered a threatened landscape under the 2014 Farm Bill, the Forest Service didn’t have to conduct a typical environmental review.
A Farm Bill provision allows the Forest Service to speed up logging projects in certain areas where beetle kill and insect infestations pose a threat. In these areas, officials still have to review environmental impacts, but they don’t have to conduct the detailed environmental analysis typically required under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger for the Forest Service, said surveys and data showed significant insect activity in the area was contributing to fire danger. The Forest Service collaborated with local groups with a variety of interests in 2016 and 2017 to come up with the proposal, he said. The final decision approving the project was issued in 2018.
Lewellen said work on the 2,300 acre project in the Bridgers and Bangtails would likely begin this summer. Work would start with weed treatment and temporary road construction. Logging would likely begin in early fall.
Sun Mountain Lumber company will do the work. The project could last for three to five years, he said.
“It’s a strong project with a good purpose and need,” Lewellen said. “We’re looking forward to implementing it.”
Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the Native Ecosystems Council filed a lawsuit in federal court over the project last June. Steve Kelly, a board member on the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the Forest Service didn’t sufficiently take into account the lynx, wolverine and mule deer habitat in the area.
“We’re pretty cavalier about logging these old growth forests,” Kelly said. “This hasn’t happened here before with this intensity. People are going to be shocked.”
The groups are considering appealing the case.
The work is slated for areas between Bridger Bowl Ski Area and north to Flathead Pass. Logging is proposed for areas along Fairy Lake Road, on Battle Ridge, on Grassy Mountain and Brackett Creek.
Clear cuts are designated for around 667 acres of the project, and 1,023 acres are designated for thinning. The remaining 87 acres are designated for group selection.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.