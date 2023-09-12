Let the news come to you

A lawsuit challenging a proposed new subdivision in Big Sky will move forward after a Gallatin County judge rejected efforts to dismiss the case.

In August, the Gallatin County District Court rejected a request from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to dismiss a lawsuit from Upper Missouri Waterkeeper against the proposed Quarry Project in Gallatin Canyon.

The Quarry Project, sited at the old gravel pit off U.S. Highway 191 near the Conoco gas station in Big Sky, proposes multi-phase residential and commercial development about 1,200 feet from the Gallatin River. According to planning documents, the subdivision would include 136 units of single-family condos, 130 multi-family condos, and 11 commercial mixed-use buildings on 175 acres.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

