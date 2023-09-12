The Quarry Project, sited at the old gravel pit off U.S. Highway 191 near the Conoco gas station in Big Sky, proposes multi-phase residential and commercial development about 1,200 feet from the Gallatin River. According to planning documents, the subdivision would include 136 units of single-family condos, 130 multi-family condos, and 11 commercial mixed-use buildings on 175 acres.
The development would rely on smaller, individual septic systems for wastewater treatment and use water rights originally allocated for the Lazy J South subdivision.
The DEQ released an environmental assessment for the Quarry Project in December and found that the subdivision would have no significant impacts to the area’s water, soil and air quality. The septic systems would treat wastewater and discharge nutrients at a nonsignificant level, according to the assessment.
But Upper Missouri Waterkeeper’s lawsuit alleges the DEQ failed to consider cumulative impacts of nutrient pollution on the Gallatin River, which was classified as impaired by the DEQ in April. It also argues that DEQ made decisions based on informal agency guidance that circumvents requirements under the Montana Water Quality Act.
The Gallatin County District Court’s rejection of the Lazy J South subdivision last November charged DEQ with considering cumulative impacts of new developments on the Gallatin River, said Guy Alsentzer, Waterkeeper’s executive director, but the agency failed to do so with the Quarry Project.
“DEQ continues to turn a blind eye to law and science when approving water pollution from new subdivisions,” Alsentzer stated in a press release. “Enough is enough. It’s undisputed that our rivers are suffering from nutrient-driven problems. DEQ needs to stop taking shortcuts and do the job the law requires. This means understanding the consequences of cumulative, death-by-a-thousand cuts, water pollution from new and existing development on our blue ribbon trout streams before rubber-stamping new subdivisions.”
The DEQ asked a Gallatin County judge to dismiss Waterkeeper’s lawsuit, saying their environmental review complies with Montana laws and their regulatory authority. The DEQ also argued Waterkeeper’s case was unripe, meaning “only hypothetical or the existence of a controversy merely speculative.”
The court disagreed with DEQ’s argument, writing that Waterkeeper’s claim “is not entirely hypothetical and is supported by the allegations that Gallatin River surface water is already suffering degradation.”
The DEQ finalized the Gallatin River’s impairment status in April, a designation that tasks the agency to study the drivers of pollution and algal blooms on the river and create a clean-up plan.
When previously asked about the Quarry Project, DEQ officials said they don’t comment on active litigation.
Alsentzer said in an interview Tuesday the judge’s decision to not dismiss the lawsuit was highly encouraging and he expects the case to go to trial this fall, though a court date has not yet been set.
Typically over half of environmental-related lawsuits are dismissed before they get to trial, so having a day in court to examine how DEQ approves development and water pollution is huge, Alsentzer said.
The case is following a similar trajectory to the Lazy J South lawsuit from last year, Alsentzer said, with the decision from that lawsuit providing more fodder for challenging the Quarry Project.
“(The courts) should be saying, look it’s unequivocal. You have to look at cumulative impacts when you’re considering these things. And to the extent that the state refused to do so — I think we have a high likelihood of success,” Alsentzer said. “And that’s important because this is about how we fundamentally protect the Gallatin River from increased pollution when we already know it is sick.”
