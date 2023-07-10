Let the news come to you

The Yellowstone Club can go forward with its plans to make snow using recycled water from Big Sky, the Gallatin County District Court ruled at the end of June.

On June 30, the district court dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and Gallatin Wildlife Association (GWA) against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The Yellowstone Club also intervened in the suit on behalf of DEQ.

The lawsuit challenged a permit that DEQ issued in June 2021 for the Yellowstone Club to make base layer snow on Eglise Mountain using reclaimed water from the town of Big Sky. The Yellowstone Club has said their efforts will help with drought and improve flows on the impaired Gallatin River.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

