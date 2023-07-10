The Yellowstone Club can go forward with its plans to make snow using recycled water from Big Sky, the Gallatin County District Court ruled at the end of June.
On June 30, the district court dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and Gallatin Wildlife Association (GWA) against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The Yellowstone Club also intervened in the suit on behalf of DEQ.
The lawsuit challenged a permit that DEQ issued in June 2021 for the Yellowstone Club to make base layer snow on Eglise Mountain using reclaimed water from the town of Big Sky. The Yellowstone Club has said their efforts will help with drought and improve flows on the impaired Gallatin River.
The club can now go forward with its over $10 million snowmaking operation that’s set to start for the 2023/2024 season. About 80% of the reclaimed water will come from the town of Big Sky and 20% from the Yellowstone Club, according to a press release from the mountain club’s spokesperson.
The court order and opinion denied GWA’s motion for a summary judgment. The plaintiffs have 30 days to appeal the decision.
Cottonwood Environmental Law Center’s director John Meyer said in an interview Monday he’s considering appealing the court order to the Montana Supreme Court.
In the lawsuit, Cottonwood and the GWA argued that the DEQ violated the Montana Environmental Policy Act by issuing the permit after failing to prepare an environmental impact statement that considered the potential impact of pharmaceutical pollution.
Pharmaceutical pollution, which refers to the mix of antidepressants, amphetamines, birth control and other drugs getting into area rivers, is negatively impacting aquatic life and could be driving amphibians to change sex, according to a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In court documents, DEQ concedes that “pharmaceuticals are emerging contaminants of concern that may threaten aquatic life” but denies there is “much certainty” as to what those potential impacts are.
The agency goes on to cite that there are currently no water quality standards or related non-degradation requirements for pharmaceuticals.
“As such, DEQ does not have a means to evaluate or impose limits on the emerging issue of pharmaceutical pollution,” the court order document said.
Cottonwood’s Meyer said that just because the DEQ doesn’t regulate pharmaceutical pollution doesn’t mean there aren’t impacts.
“The question is not ‘are there regulatory standards in place?’” Meyer said. “The question is ‘are there going to be changes and impacts?’”
Meyer said the DEQ was required to disclose the impacts of pharmaceutical pollution — based on data collected from agency scientists — but kept the public in the dark by not evaluating the problem in an environmental assessment.
Water treatment plants do not adequately remove pharmaceutical pollution that ends up in area rivers, Meyer said.
Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club should not be developing more when there are not adequate protections to the rivers, he said.
But other environmental groups — including Trout Unlimited, American Rivers, the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, and the Gallatin River Task Force — have said the idea is an important conservation strategy that could increase late-season flows on the Gallatin River.
“Yellowstone Club’s efforts will build snowpack, store water later into the summer, and keep water quality and fisheries healthy at the headwaters of the Gallatin,” Patrick Byorth, Montana water director for Trout Unlimited, said in the press release. “We hope their investment will encourage others to be equally innovative.”
Low late season flows decrease water quality by being less effective at diluting pollutants, and also stress fish that need cold water temperatures and high flows as part of their habitats.
According to the release, the snowmaking effort could add 25 million gallons to the Gallatin aquifer and watershed.
In 2012, the EPA said snowmaking was a viable reclaimed water reuse option, the release said, and at least 12 other ski resorts in eight states use recycled water for snowmaking.
“Our hope is to see this reuse option greatly expanded in Big Sky, as well as to other river basins in Montana, to build drought resilience and bolster late season streamflows,” Kristin Gardner, executive director of the Gallatin River Task Force, said in the release.
