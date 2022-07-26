Tickets sold out in mere minutes after John Mayer announced Tuesday he would play three August benefit concerts at the Pine Creek Lodge outside Livingston. Proceeds from the shows will go toward helping people recover from severe flooding in the region last month.
The shows will be: Bob Weir with John Mayer (Monday, Aug. 8), Dave Chappelle with John Mayer (Sunday, Aug. 14), and a John Mayer solo show (Sunday, Aug. 21).
On Tuesday, Mayer wrote in an Instagram post he’s holding the shows “to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on.”
“I’m blown away by the generosity of my friends Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle, and can’t wait to celebrate this awesome community with those who share my love for it,” Mayer said.
Money will go to the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund, a partnership between the Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way.
Megan Castle, spokesperson for Greater Gallatin United Way, which co-manages the flood relief fund, said the fund has raised just over $1 million to distribute to flood victims, but they’ve received around $9.2 million in aid requests.
“We appreciate John Mayer using his platform to raise awareness,” Castle said. “People desperately need the money … His voice will go a long way.”
The money will go to immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, and clean-up and rebuilding efforts. It will also cover costs associated with flooding evacuation, loss of income, and property damage. The eligibility requirements are broad, Castle said.
Tickets for each event sold for $150. The main stage at Pine Creek Lodge has a capacity of 1,000 — so ticket sales across all three events could yield around $450,000.
Within an hour of tickets going on sale, Pine Creek Lodge posted online saying “as you can guess, these shows have already sold out.”
Charity Auctions Today is also auctioning off two pairs of tickets for each show. Each pair will come with a signed poster of the evening’s lineup and early entry to the venue to get the best seats.
Bidding started at $500 per ticket pair on Tuesday morning and has since climbed to over $1,200 in a matter of hours. Bidding is ongoing and will close a week before each concert.
Mayer, who said he’s lived in Park County for over a decade now, urged his followers on social media to consider visiting southwest Montana and Yellowstone despite the catastrophic flooding.
“Incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business, and the area is safe, beautiful and still well worth visiting,” Mayer wrote in an Instagram caption on June 21. “If you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them. If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston Montana or a town nearby.”
Mayer also asked his followers to donate directly to the relief fund, which people can do by texting Flood22 to 41444.
Many people who commented on posts about the concerts said they were hopping on a plane for the chance to see Mayer and visit Montana.
Gavin Clark, executive director of the Park County Community Foundation, said people traveling to see the concerts will also help generate tourism dollars for the county, in addition to the direct benefit from the proceeds. Anyone who stays in a hotel or eats at a restaurant in the area will help the local economy, which depends heavily on tourism.
“We are so honored to be able to host this wonderful event,” the Pine Creek Lodge post said in an Instagram post.
