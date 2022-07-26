Let the news come to you

Tickets sold out in mere minutes after John Mayer announced Tuesday he would play three August benefit concerts at the Pine Creek Lodge outside Livingston. Proceeds from the shows will go toward helping people recover from severe flooding in the region last month.

The shows will be: Bob Weir with John Mayer (Monday, Aug. 8), Dave Chappelle with John Mayer (Sunday, Aug. 14), and a John Mayer solo show (Sunday, Aug. 21).

On Tuesday, Mayer wrote in an Instagram post he’s holding the shows “to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on.”

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

