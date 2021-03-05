Officials are urging people not to dump pets, plants or water from aquariums into natural waterways after invasive zebra mussels were found on aquarium moss balls sold at several pet stores in Montana, including in Bozeman.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed on Thursday that zebra mussels had been found on small balls of algae sold at pet stores in every major city in the state. If established in waterways, the invasive mollusk species can wreak havoc on infrastructure and aquatic ecosystems.
Mussels stick to pipes and grow on top of one another, blocking water flow. The blockage can damage systems for irrigated agriculture, hydroelectric plants and industrial facilities, said Thomas Woolf, FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau chief.
The mussels also take away food and resources from native filter feeders, which can alter food chains within aquatic ecosystems. Fish and other aquatic wildlife can be completely starved out, Woolf said.
FWP launched an investigation into the infestation after it was notified on Wednesday that zebra mussels were found on aquarium moss balls sold in Washington.
The department quickly determined that infested moss balls were at stores in Bozeman, Helena, Butte, Billings, Missoula, Kalispell and Great Falls, according to Woolf. No live mussels had been found on moss ball products in Montana by Friday, though some had been detected on products in Oregon and Idaho.
Small, spherical Marimo moss balls are made from green algae that absorbs nutrients. The absorption prevents other undesirable algae species from growing in fish tanks. Aquarium moss balls are widely offered at pet stores and shopping centers. They can also be purchased online.
Woolf said the mollusk-infested moss balls came from various distributors in California and Florida, but the algae material is originally from Ukraine.
“It just so happens that Zebra mussels are native to Ukraine,” he said.
Determining which moss ball brands have been impacted or when the introduction began is challenging because stores often remove packaging and place the moss balls in fish tanks, Woolf said. What is clear is that it's been at least two weeks to a month since the zebra mussel-infested algae balls moved across the United States.
Woolf said people should watch out for the brands “Betta Buddies” and “Shrimp Buddies,” as mussels had been detected on those products.
FWP sent out a notice on Thursday urging people who've recently bought moss balls to “remove them from the water, place them in a plastic bag and put them in the freezer overnight.”
People shouldn’t dump water from their aquarium tanks into household drains. They should never put aquarium water, pets or plants into Montana’s natural waterways.
Releasing fish or other pets into the state’s waterways is illegal, FWP wrote.
Woolf said anyone who sees mussels in fish tanks should immediately call the aquatic invasive species hotline at 406-444-2440. The mussels are nearly microscopic when they first spawn, and they look like a grain of sand when they first settle, he said.
All shipments of the aquarium moss balls have been stopped, according to FWP. No recall had been issued by Friday afternoon.
Woolf said state and federal governments are working to identify where the moss balls have been distributed.
In a statement, Petco spokespeople wrote that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials approached them about the potential link between Marimo aquarium moss balls and zebra mussels. The chain immediately paused the sale of all moss balls online and at store locations. The products were then placed in quarantine.
“We are working closely with regulatory authorities, our vendor partners and our own veterinary staff on appropriate next steps, including proper handling and disposal of any affected product and proactively contacting our customers to provide information and resources on how to responsibly collect and dispose of them at home, if necessary,” Petco spokespeople wrote.
Spokespeople from PetSmart wrote that they are working diligently with authorities, vendors and veterinary teams to address the problem and properly dispose of the affected products. They are also seeking out customers to share resources and information about responsible disposal.
“We immediately removed and isolated the affected Marimo Moss Balls from our store shelves,” they wrote. “Our top priority is supporting the health and wellness of people, pets and our ecosystem, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
Though zebra mussel infestations in the Great Lakes region have led to widespread declines in native mussels, Montana has largely managed to keep the species out. The state started an Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Early Detection and Monitoring Program in 2004 to facilitate early detection of invasive mussels.
The program led to an early detection of zebra mussels in Tiber Reservoir in north central Montana in 2016. Officials suspected the species was also in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir east of Helena.
Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared a natural resource emergency in response to the discovery, Woolf said. Mandatory boat inspections and other restrictions were put in place at those reservoirs.
Since then, no further detections have occurred at those reservoirs, according to Woolf. Though inspections will continue into this season, FWP plans to request a lift on the restrictions soon, he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.