YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — During her fourth trip to the world’s first national park, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior on Friday vowed to provide its administrators with as much support as possible while they rebuild infrastructure that was damaged in June floods.
Standing on the mezzanine of the historic Old Faithful Inn, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland praised Yellowstone National Park’s team of staff members for closing park roads before flood waters rose to record levels on June 13. She feels strongly that the decision saved lives.
“I’m grateful that they were able to get folks out of the park when they needed to and that there were no casualties as a result of the floods. We’re also very grateful to all the partners here at the park who have stepped up to adjust things so that they can tend to the business of the day,” Haaland said.
Officials in Washington D.C. are talking, collaborating and doing what’s necessary to ensure the park can return to normal as quickly as possible, Haaland said. She noted that she’s heard from many members of Congress who are supportive of the park’s plans for rebuilding.
On Thursday, Haaland talked with Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana’s U.S. senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines about the recovery work that still needs to be completed in Yellowstone. She also got to survey some of the damage.
“We had a chance to actually see one of the roads that had completely caved in firsthand. It’s pretty evident that the river just has a mind of its own,” Haaland said. “Those are things that (Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly) and the team will take into consideration as they are looking at ways to rebuild.”
Sholly said it is “nothing short of miraculous” that park staff were able to open 93% of interior roads by July 2, but the 7% of roads that still aren’t open are in critical corridors, and long-term repairs will be expensive.
Over the last couple of weeks, park staff have begun to compile comprehensive damage assessments and cost estimates for repairs. Those numbers are still being refined.
While the price tag might be high, the public can have confidence that the investments in new infrastructure will be good, and the work will be done right, Sholly said. As they consider new road alignments, officials will take factors like cost, environmental impacts and resilience to future flood events into account.
In the meantime, park staff are putting $50 million in Federal Highway Administration emergency funding toward temporary repairs, which will be needed to restore access between the park’s interior and Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate.
Staff are prioritizing substantial road improvements along Old Gardiner Road, and they are trying to complete the work before winter sets in. They are planning to apply similar temporary fixes at the park’s northeast entrance to improve access to Cooke City and Silver Gate.
The pavement that’s missing from park roads accounts for less than a couple miles in total, but it’s in some of the most critical, hard-to-reach areas of the park, according to Sholly.
Ultimately, as park officials look at new investments, they need to view them through a forward-thinking lens that accounts for many different climate change scenarios, he said.
Haaland said that as a whole, the Interior Department is working to address the climate crisis, because it is not going away. Among its many initiatives, the administration is advancing clean energy projects and investing in fire resilience.
The Interior Department’s Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz said that investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure law are contributing to climate resilience throughout the park service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Deferred maintenance projects, which have advanced due to the passage of the infrastructure law and the Great American Outdoors Act, are being “addressed, designed and conceived with climate resilience in mind,” Estenoz said.
After a winter that was warmer and drier than average, snow accumulated later on during an unusually wet spring, which bolstered snowpacks to above-normal levels in many areas around the region.
Then, on June 13, rain fell on snow, and rivers and streams in and around the park surged to record-breaking levels. The flood waters washed away homes, bridges and road segments in Yellowstone and in its gateway towns.
“Even though we talk about this being a one in 500 year event, there’s nothing that says we couldn’t get it again next year,” Sholly said. “We want to make sure we do this right, with a long-term building to resiliency.”