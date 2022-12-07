Members of an interagency committee that’s in charge of grizzly bear recovery in the lower 48 states agreed to put forth a framework for endorsing “Bear Smart” communities during a meeting on Wednesday, but they decided to comb through the details at a meeting on Thursday.
The committee approved the decision at the very end of Wednesday’s Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee meeting in Bozeman. Throughout the day, discussions largely centered around ongoing efforts to minimize conflicts between bears and humans.
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, and isolated populations of the species are scattered throughout recovery zones in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington.
Over the last few decades, grizzly numbers in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems have bounced back from lows in the 1970s. As they recover, bears in these areas are expanding their territories, where they’re running into more people.
Representatives from state wildlife agencies in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Washington, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service are tasked with managing that recovery.
Modeled after a program based in British Columbia, the committee of interagency partners decided on Wednesday that it would move forward in setting up a framework for endorsing “Bear Smart” communities across the lower 48 states.
Municipalities that participate in the program are recognized for taking proactive steps to reduce human-bear conflicts. Often, that’s through limiting opportunities for the animals to access garbage and other non-natural attractants.
Ken McDonald, wildlife division administrator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said there’s a real value to the committee providing and standing behind a “Bear Smart” certification. The challenge will be finding the resources to support the effort.
Communities like Gardiner, Bozeman and Missoula that are in or on the fringes of grizzly bear habitat are in a reactive mode, and such an approach might help the committee “get a bigger bang for their buck” on addressing bear-related issues, according to McDonald. The limitation is staffing for it, he said.
Earlier on during Wednesday’s meeting, members of local, regional and national nonprofit organizations led a panel discussion about some of the challenges they face while leading and supporting local efforts to reduce conflicts between bears and people.
Brooke Shiffrin, wildlife conservation coordinator for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said she’s found that it’s very difficult to secure funding, and solutions have to be tailored to the geography and specific needs of area residents.
Lots of nonprofits have focused on providing assistance for towns like Virginia City to install bear-resistant garbage cans, and other infrastructure. Other groups have worked with livestock producers to set up carcass pickup and range rider programs in key areas.
“Success is really hard to measure, progress is really slow and there’s actually no silver-bullet solution to these challenges,” Shiffrin said. “And there’s no one solution that’s going to solve the problem in its entirety. That makes it difficult to secure resources.”
