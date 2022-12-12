After Doug Peacock served two tours as a Green Beret medic in the Vietnam War, he ventured off into the wild corners of the world, where he looked for evidence of Mexico’s last grizzly bear and found the camp of Yellowstone National Park’s most famous poacher.
The outdoorsman and environmental advocate hadn’t published any of those tales before his latest book, “Was It Worth It? A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home,” hit the shelves in January. In fact, the veteran, champion of grizzly bear conservation and author says he doesn’t write much at all.
“I don’t write every day. I’ve never looked at a blank piece of paper in my life, but I decided I better write another book because I might croak before I get around to it,” Peacock said during an interview at his home in Paradise Valley on Tuesday.
“I just thought about what I had left that I hadn’t published that I thought was worthy of sharing in some way. I had a bunch of trips, and there was a point to a lot of the trips,” he said.
“Was It Worth It?” is a collection of stories that Peacock decided to draw from his adventures and experiences exploring wild places. It won a National Outdoor Book Award in the contest’s nonfiction outdoor literature category this November.
“Peacock has this informal, devil-may-care attitude which draws you into his writing,” said Jim Moss, an outdoor industry attorney and one of the judges for the awards, in a news release. “This book represents some of his finest writing. Best of all, we get to really know this remarkable individual.”
It’s not the first award that Peacock has earned for his latest book. Earlier this year in March, he received a literature award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters for his writing. The title came with a $10,000 prize.
“I didn’t set out trying to be a writer. I just had a life,” Peacock said. “I never go out to fill a notebook. I have writer friends who do that, and that kind of embarrasses me… I went out to do things, mainly to save animals. That’s the main thing that propelled me around the wilderness.”
“Was It Worth It?” tells of how Peacock once boated down Montana’s Big Hole River, stalked polar bears in British Columbia, searched for tigers in Russia’s Far East and paid tribute to his close friend Edward Abbey, who wrote the 1975 novel “The Monkey Wrench Gang.”
Peacock frames all of his outdoor experiences with the question that’s presented in the book’s title. He’s seen it etched on rocks in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southern Arizona, apparently by some man named John Moore.
“He had to have been crazy because it’s 130 degrees out there,” Peacock said. “That got me.”
Before Peacock was dropped off in the jungles of Vietnam in 1966, he was an activist. While attending the University of Michigan, he invited Martin Luther King Jr. to give a talk on campus. John Birchers and the dean fought that, he said.
“I didn’t know much about Vietnam, but I loved the American West and I hated college. I quit every other semester, and in those days, the draft would be right on your tail,” he said. Eventually, Peacock got tired of running.
Peacock ended up in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, and he stayed in the country’s mountainous region during the worst years of the war, through the Tet Offensive. On the nights when he wasn’t getting shot at, he pored over blank spots on a dorky road map of Wyoming and Montana.
Like a lot of other veterans, Peacock was out of sorts when he returned to the states in 1968, and he couldn’t be around anybody, even family. So he went to the place where he had always been comfortable, which was the wilderness, especially in the Rocky Mountains, he said.
When the snow melted, Peacock’s first stop was the Wind River Range in Wyoming, which holds some of the largest glaciers in the Lower 48 states. The weather is usually horrible there, and he ate golden trout for about 20 days straight. Suddenly, he started to come down with a malaria attack, which is accompanied by a dangerous fever.
As his health deteriorated, Peacock retreated into the Firehole drainage of Yellowstone National Park, where he hoped to regain his strength by soaking in some hot springs. There, his fever spiked, and he started to experience a hallucinatory paroxysm of malaria.
“I ran into grizzly bears, and I wasn’t sure if they were real or not,” he said. “I could see tracks, but I didn’t know if I was imagining them or not. They turned out to be real bears, and they really got my attention.”
Peacock spent the rest of that summer camping, mainly in the middle of Yellowstone. Over the next decade and a half, he lived with grizzlies, and eventually he took to filming them. He would use that footage to bargain his way onto national news programs, where he could advocate for the species.
“I could tell the grizzly bears were having trouble because their numbers were just decreasing. You didn’t see one for about a week in Yellowstone, and I was in the backcountry as deep as I could get,” Peacock said.
While he was filming bears, the park was closing the garbage dumps where grizzlies had become accustomed to feeding on trash for many decades. Right after that occurred, many of the animals sought out food in picnic areas and towns, where they were killed, Peacock said.
Yellowstone grizzlies have made a remarkable comeback since the days when the dumps were closed, and today, about 1,000 of the animals roam in and around the national park’s borders, according to the latest estimates. But Peacock feels that their future isn’t secure, so he hasn’t stopped advocating for the species.
In 2016, he founded the group Save the Yellowstone Grizzly, which fights for the welfare of the species. Today, Peacock opposes attempts to return management of that population back to the states, and he’s trying to raise awareness about the impacts that climate change is having on the species and on the world’s wild places.
“I still write books, I still give lectures, but you just know you’re not in this together,” he said. “We have to be in this together to get anything done, and it’s going to take an awareness that the dark, hot cloud that’s coming down for us is coming for everything.”
“I think you save the closest wild thing you really love, and I consider the grizzly bear — just as a species, as an omnivore — as the closest thing to human beings in this habitat that you can get,” Peacock said. “I’ve spent a lot of my life with them, and that’s what I’m going to fight for.”
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.