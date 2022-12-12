Let the news come to you

After Doug Peacock served two tours as a Green Beret medic in the Vietnam War, he ventured off into the wild corners of the world, where he looked for evidence of Mexico’s last grizzly bear and found the camp of Yellowstone National Park’s most famous poacher.

The outdoorsman and environmental advocate hadn’t published any of those tales before his latest book, “Was It Worth It? A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home,” hit the shelves in January. In fact, the veteran, champion of grizzly bear conservation and author says he doesn’t write much at all.

“I don’t write every day. I’ve never looked at a blank piece of paper in my life, but I decided I better write another book because I might croak before I get around to it,” Peacock said during an interview at his home in Paradise Valley on Tuesday.


