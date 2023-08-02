Waking up to a hazy morning in Bozeman is no surprise during fire season and this week has been no exception for the city.
A wildfire near Hayden Creek outside Salmon, Idaho has pushed smoke into the Gallatin Valley, but meteorologists predict it will quickly roll by.
The smoke should significantly clear up by Friday as early southwest winds arrive on Wednesday and push the smoke up towards Great Falls, according to John Gardner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
“It won’t be anywhere near what it was,” Gardner said.
Chances of rain this weekend and eastern wind patterns will move the upper-level smoke patterns through the Bridger Range. This Saturday is predicted to bring in most showers.
The fire is in the Lemhi Range inside the Salmon-Challis National Forest, around 35 miles south of Salmon. The wildfire is burning in steep, difficult-to-reach terrain and fueled by dead timber, according to InciWeb. A crew of 681 is working on the fire and has the blaze 47% contained.
The estimated containment date is Oct. 1. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
All open burning north of Leadore is prohibited by the Forest Service until 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Air quality outside of Lemhi is in the hazardous category ranging around 443. Avoiding all outdoor physical activity has been recommended.
Air quality in Bozeman is in the moderate range around 61 as of Tuesday morning.
