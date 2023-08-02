Smoke
Buy Now

Tall grasses blow in a smoky field on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

 Ava Rosvold/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Waking up to a hazy morning in Bozeman is no surprise during fire season and this week has been no exception for the city.

A wildfire near Hayden Creek outside Salmon, Idaho has pushed smoke into the Gallatin Valley, but meteorologists predict it will quickly roll by.

The smoke should significantly clear up by Friday as early southwest winds arrive on Wednesday and push the smoke up towards Great Falls, according to John Gardner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters