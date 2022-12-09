Valley Garden
Buy Now

Ice jams have caused flooding at the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site on the Madison River.

 FWP photo

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks temporarily closed the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site near Ennis on Thursday because of flooding on the Madison River.

“Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the site, inundating the access road and creating unsafe conditions for visitors,” FWP said in a release.

It’s not yet clear how long the access site will stay closed, said FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen. Conditions must dry up so FWP can see if there’s any damage and make repairs as necessary before opening the site again.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.