Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks temporarily closed the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site near Ennis on Thursday because of flooding on the Madison River.
“Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the site, inundating the access road and creating unsafe conditions for visitors,” FWP said in a release.
It’s not yet clear how long the access site will stay closed, said FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen. Conditions must dry up so FWP can see if there’s any damage and make repairs as necessary before opening the site again.
“It’s kind of a waiting game that’s dependent on Mother Nature,” Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen stressed that the closure is for safety reasons. As of Friday, conditions around the site constituted a threat to recreationists and motorists, he said.
Winter closures along the upper Madison fishing access sites are often routine each year, Jacobsen said.
Last year, FWP closed the Valley Garden and Ennis fishing access sites from Dec. 31 to March 30.
As of Friday the Ennis site remained open, and there were no other “immediate” threats to other access points along the Madison, Jacobsen said.
Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree Hole are the other two sites that historically have seen temporary closures from flooding, he added.