Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

All eyes were on Montana this month as a historic lawsuit about climate change went to trial.

Held v. Montana was the first case of its kind to reach trial — kids challenging government over pollution and greenhouse gas emissions that scientists have linked to a changing climate.

Montana’s constitution provides its citizens with the “right to a clean and healthful environment.” The suit, led by the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust, alleges Montana is violating the constitution by continuing to advance fossil fuel projects that contribute to climate change.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.