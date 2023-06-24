All eyes were on Montana this month as a historic lawsuit about climate change went to trial.
Held v. Montana was the first case of its kind to reach trial — kids challenging government over pollution and greenhouse gas emissions that scientists have linked to a changing climate.
Montana’s constitution provides its citizens with the “right to a clean and healthful environment.” The suit, led by the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust, alleges Montana is violating the constitution by continuing to advance fossil fuel projects that contribute to climate change.
Of the 16 plaintiffs, ages five to 22, four call Bozeman home. They grew up here running, skiing, and picking wild berries in turn with the seasons. But with drought, less snow, and smoky skies, the kids worry the activities they’ve enjoyed in their short lives will disappear.
The trial lasted just over a week. Arguments were presented to Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Kathy Seeley, who is expected to make a decision within 60 days.
Since the trial closed on Tuesday, the four Bozeman plaintiffs have been reflecting on why they got involved in the case, the preparation required, and how the trial went.
Claire Vlases and Geogianna Fischer of Bozeman testified themselves in court, and Shane Doyle, the father of plaintiffs Ruby and Lilian Doyle, testified on their behalf.
Overall, the plaintiffs said they were happy with how the trial went and thought the case they laid out was stronger than Montana’s defense. For five days, plaintiffs testified and called up expert climate scientists to bolster their case that the state’s actions violate their rights.
The state delivered its defense in one day. The Associated Press reported that attorneys for state argued that climate change is too big for Montana to address on its own.
Claire Vlases, 20, joined the lawsuit when she was 17. Frustrated with a lack of results from her environmental advocacy work and also unable to vote, when Vlases heard of the Our Children’s Trust case she knew she wanted to be a part of it.
For Vlases, who is going into her junior year at Claremont McKenna College, the past three years have involved waiting to see if the case would go to trial and then putting together her testimony. And watching courtroom-based movies.
“Before the trial started I watched a bunch of legal movies because I didn’t know what to do. I was watching Legally Blonde, and my mom was like, you know it’s not like that in real life, right?” Vlases said.
“But all I can say is that real life was way better. It was just as nail biting as the movies because there was so much passion in the room,” Vlases said.
Overall, Vlases thought their side presented a powerful message and painted a direct causation between Montana’s actions and contributing to climate change.
Vlases testified herself, too. Previously, she raised $125,000 for Bozeman public schools to install solar panels, but a Montana net-metering law limited the scope of energy they could generate, Vlases said.
Laws like that have impacted her ability to do environmental work, Vlases said. She also spoke of how her cross country practices were often canceled because of smoke and poor air quality, and how low snowpack impacted her ability to teach skiing at Big Sky.
It’s a similar story for Fischer, 21. She was nervous before testifying but overall thought it went well.
Fischer, who will be in her senior year at University of New Hampshire studying environmental science, was motivated to join the case after seeing the inaction and political divide about climate change.
In high school, Fischer wrote a letter to the editor to the Chronicle urging action on climate change. Vlases saw it and told her about the lawsuit.
Fischer, an award-winning nordic skier who grew up racing for the Bridger Ski Foundation, knew she wanted to testify herself and spent time writing her testimony with Our Children’s Trust.
Fischer’s testimony focused mostly on the declining snowpack and warm temperatures that carry impacts to the ski industry.
“I just kind of feel like my sport is dying off and definitely going to be dramatically changed or not even there in the future,” Fischer said. “It’s not great to think about, especially given the time I’ve dedicated to the sport and how central it’s been in my life.”
For Vlases and other plaintiffs, it was meaningful to hear testimony from climate experts, which included Montana State University’s Cathy Whitlock and Stanford University’s atmosphere and energy program director Mark Jacobson.
Having people with the best qualifications to break down climate science and show people it’s real was impactful, Vlases said.
“It was sobering too because it was hard to listen to the amount of effects that are happening and see the projections of what it might be like for snowfall and heat and wildfires in the future,” Vlases said. “That was pretty tragic to hear.”
“I cried like ten times,” Vlases added.
Shane Doyle, the father of plaintiffs Ruby, 15, and Lilian, 12, said he’s tried hard to not make it seem like the weight of the world was on his kids’ shoulders.
Doyle, an enrolled Crow Nation member who does environmental advocacy and education work, first heard about the lawsuit after speaking at a climate rally in Bozeman. He asked his three daughters if they wanted to be involved in a youth-led lawsuit, and two of them were interested.
It’s been difficult to strike a balance between telling his kids this is a great opportunity to make a difference but also not wanting to alarm them about climate change, Doyle said.
“It’s a sensitive topic, because it’s not something that I really want them to get too upset about or too worried about. Because I know that there are psychological traumas associated with climate change, too,” Doyle said. “I didn’t want to make them feel like they should be panicked, or that they really needed to do this.”
Doyle, who testified on behalf of his daughters, detailed the impact of climate change on changing seasons. As members of the Crow Nation, there’s deep cultural and seasonal significance of harvesting wild berries, enjoying Crow Fair, and going to pow wows — all of which are being impacted by drought, fire, and excessive heat.
“My daughters recognize, they know from the way people talk on TV and the radio, and we listen to NPR when I drive in the car, they understand this is not a normal climate era that we’re in,” Doyle said. “This isn’t a theory, I mean, this is real life, and it’s impacting us every day.”
Doyle said he thought the trial went well, and Montana realized quickly that bullying children was not a good strategy.
The plaintiffs and their families were all confident they presented their arguments well, Doyle said, and Ruby and Lilian were happy with how it went.
Montana “really didn’t have a strong case to begin with,” Doyle said, “but they didn’t have any other option than to try and defend their position and it left the state in a really weak spot.”
Overall, the 16 youth plaintiffs are starting to feel like a big family, Doyle said. They are sophisticated young people who can speak well, and the older women especially give his daughters confidence. Ruby and Lilian have grown to really like and respect the other plaintiffs, he said.
No matter the outcome, it’s likely the case will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court. For the plaintiffs, the work is just beginning — they’re prepared to testify again.
“It’s important to represent ourselves because I feel like we’re not just representing one person, but, like, thousands of people who will be affected by this,” Fischer said. “I’m proud this case happened in Montana, and I’m proud of our Constitution.”
Both Fischer and Vlases were surprised by the amount of attention the case received. On one hand, scores of people gathered to cheer the plaintiffs on as they entered the courthouse each day. On the other hand, the kids have been subjected to people who say they’re too young to understand climate science, or that they’re being exploited for politics.
For the most part, Fischer said she’s been able to ignore those people because she really believes in this work.
“I’m not here to argue against their opinions, but I don’t think it should be a political issue,” Vlases added. “I think we’re all just people in Montana, who love Montana and want to do what we can to protect the natural landscape that makes this place so special.”
