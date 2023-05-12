Wild-2.jpg
The lower Hyalite Road is set to reopen to car traffic on May 16 after its annual closure during spring thaw.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest said Friday that the Hyalite Road, with access to the Grotto Falls trailhead, Hyalite day use area and the Blackmore, History Rock, Lick Creek and Practice Rock trailheads, will open on Tuesday.

The road closed to car traffic on April 1, an annual practice to curb the impact of snowmelt on the road’s integrity. Non-motorized traffic was allowed on the roadway, and some repairs were made during the closure.


