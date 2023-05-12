The lower Hyalite Road is set to reopen to car traffic on May 16 after its annual closure during spring thaw.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest said Friday that the Hyalite Road, with access to the Grotto Falls trailhead, Hyalite day use area and the Blackmore, History Rock, Lick Creek and Practice Rock trailheads, will open on Tuesday.
The road closed to car traffic on April 1, an annual practice to curb the impact of snowmelt on the road’s integrity. Non-motorized traffic was allowed on the roadway, and some repairs were made during the closure.
With spring thaw, water saturates the road’s subgrade and repeated motorized traffic can lead to surface cracking and potholes, according to the forest service.
Hyalite Canyon is one of Montana’s most popular recreation destinations. It sees more than 30,000 visitors per month in the winter, and more than 60,000 visitors per month in the summer, according to the Forest Service.
While Hyalite Road is set to reopen, some roadways in the Custer Gallatin National Forest will remain closed due to spring snow, the forest service said in a news release.
East Fork Hyalite, Olson Creek, Jackson Creek, Spanish Creek, Moose Creek and Portal Creek roads will remain close due to snow. The Forest Service does not state how long the closures will last but said in the release “the snow that is still on the roads will delay seasonal road openings until the roads are snow free and firm enough to travel over.”