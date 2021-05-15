People traveling up Hyalite Road after it reopens on Sunday should expect to see road construction activities and crews carrying out the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project this summer season.
The Bozeman Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest is conducting a soil stabilization project along the lower portions of Hyalite Road this May. Visitors could see one-lane closures and up to 20-minute delays through mid-July, officials wrote.
“The project is located along and above the retaining wall we constructed back in 2012,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger, in a news release. “This project is aimed at providing additional stability features to help minimize the potential of a slide from blocking the road.”
The soil stabilization work is occurring along with annual spring cleaning and road maintenance. Crews will use heavy equipment to remove large rocks and clean ditches and culverts. Officials urged people to drive slowly, exercise caution and be courteous to the workers.
Further construction along upper Hyalite Road between Hyalite Reservoir dam and Chisholm Campground could result in 20 to 30 minute delays at points throughout the summer, according to a news release. As the work goes on, gravel-hauling trucks will travel up and down the canyon.
Conditions along the road will include narrow detours and slower, bumpier conditions, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Crews are reconstructing, aligning and paving the road beyond the dam.
“Upper Hyalite Road construction will improve overall public safety and user experience, while also decreasing sedimentation into Bozeman’s municipal water supply and maintenance needs over all seasons,” officials wrote.
Work on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project may occur in the canyon this spring and summer. Plans include prescribed burning and thinning of small-diameter trees, according to the Forest Service.
Officials are planning the approximately 4,700-acre fuels reduction project to protect Bozeman’s water supply from the impacts of a severe wildfire. Around 80% of the city’s water comes from the Hyalite and Bozeman Creek drainages.
Slow-melting snow in the canyon means some sites that usually open on May 16 could still be closed, according to officials. The sites could include the East Fork Road leading to Palisade Falls Trailhead and the Chisholm and Hood Creek campgrounds.
Friends of Hyalite, a local nonprofit that helps to take care of Hyalite Canyon, has helped the Bozeman Ranger District track visitation in the canyon for several years. Traffic counts suggest visitation in Hyalite has increased significantly in recent years.
“This project recognizes the use and importance of Hyalite to Montana as a top recreation area,” Lewellen said. “We are excited to see the completion of this project and the public safety improvements it provides… it’s a win for a variety of recreational users over all seasons.”
