Hyalite Canyon Road will close to vehicles on Friday amid the annual spring thaw, federal officials announced on Tuesday. The road will open back up on May 16.
As snow melts out along the road each spring, the subgrade becomes saturated, and it can’t support high levels of motorized use, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
To reduce surface cracking and potholes, officials close Hyalite Canyon Road temporarily as melting occurs. Lots of bicyclists and other non-motorized users take to the route during the short spring season.
“Hikers, bikers, runners and other recreationists all enjoy and look forward to experiencing Hyalite in a different way during this time,” said Wendi Urie, Bozeman district recreation program manager, in a news release. “The plowing and winter access provides a fantastic winter opportunity,”
While the closure is in effect, officials will suspend log hauling that’s part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project. The 4,700-acre timber project spans between Hyalite and Bozeman creeks, and it’s aimed at protecting the city’s water supply in the event of a large wildfire.
Hauling will resume once the roadbed is stable, likely around June 1, officials wrote.
Hyalite Canyon is one of the most popular destinations for recreation in Montana. Over 25,000 people per month visit the area during the winter, and more than 50,000 people per month visit the area during the summer.
Friends of Hyalite stewards the canyon. The nonprofit group is inviting volunteers to attend a clean-up day there on May 14. Participants will meet up at noon, then help to clean up roads, trailheads, parking lots and other areas that see high use.
“We are thankful to Gallatin County and Friends of Hyalite for their community involvement and helping continue to keep Hyalite plowed,” Urie said.
