Hyalite Canyon Road will reopen Saturday following its annual spring closure.
The road will only reopen to the dam.
The road above the dam will remain closed until June 1 for a construction project that includes widening the roadway, installing guardrails and paving to the junction of the Grotto Falls and Palisade Falls/East Fork Hyalite trailheads, said Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen.
Once the road fully reopens, there will be delays of up to 20 minutes above the dam. The delays are expected for the entire summer.
The construction project aims to improve safety, decrease the need for ongoing maintenance, enhance access to one of the state’s most popular recreation areas and limit runoff into and sedimentation of Bozeman’s drinking water, Lewellen said.
Updates on the project will be posted on the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Facebook page and are available at the Bozeman Ranger District, which can be reached at 406-522-2520.
Friends of Hyalite, a Bozeman nonprofit, has canceled its annual spring cleanup, which typically happens in mid-May, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group is asking those who visit Hyalite Canyon this summer to pick up after themselves and pack out the garbage they find.
The U.S Forest Service has also closed some recreation areas in response to the pandemic.
Sites in the Custer Gallatin National Forest will begin opening Friday, according to a news release. Concessionaire-managed sites with campground hosts who can enforce health and safety protocols will open first.
When Hyalite Canyon Road reopens Saturday, the six dispersed campsites below the dam will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Langohr Campground will open May 22.
Other Hyalite campgrounds and Maxey and Window Rock cabins will stay closed until June 1 due to the construction, Lewellen said. Hood Creek Campground will reopen July 1, when construction moves past the area.
In Gallatin Canyon, the Forest Service will open Spire Rock, Greek Creek, Swan Creek and Moose Creek campgrounds on Saturday. Red Cliff Campground will reopen May 22.
“We really want the public to enjoy their public lands, but as the weather warms and we all get outside, we want to emphasize the importance of social distancing,” Lewellen said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.