Moose
Two moose hesitate before crossing Hyalite Road on March 30, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Officials are planning to close Hyalite Canyon Road to all members of the public on Tuesday, so crews can replace a culvert about a half-mile up from the gate, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The route is already closed to vehicles through May 15, due to the impacts of spring runoff on the road’s subgrade. However, Tuesday’s day-long closure, weather permitting, will apply to all user groups, including hikers, runners and cyclists.

Charity Parks, a spokesperson for the national forest, said an old culvert was crushed due to a larger subgrade failure in the road, which is likely related to a landslide moving through the roadbed.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

