Officials are planning to close Hyalite Canyon Road to all members of the public on Tuesday, so crews can replace a culvert about a half-mile up from the gate, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The route is already closed to vehicles through May 15, due to the impacts of spring runoff on the road’s subgrade. However, Tuesday’s day-long closure, weather permitting, will apply to all user groups, including hikers, runners and cyclists.
Charity Parks, a spokesperson for the national forest, said an old culvert was crushed due to a larger subgrade failure in the road, which is likely related to a landslide moving through the roadbed.
Repairs are underway to prevent further failure. As a part of ongoing maintenance in section of the road corridor, crews are fixing a retaining wall, installing a new guardrail and cleaning debris, Parks said.
“This project is part of a larger effort to continue to address unstable soils in a steep area above the road,” the forest service wrote in a news release. “Previous efforts included building numerous retaining walls, as well as installing various horizontal drains to remove excess water.”
So far, crews have kept one lane open near the site so non-motorized users can pass by. The culvert work will require workers to close both lanes. To keep the public safe officials are closing the route for one day.
When the snow thaws each spring, water saturates the road's subgrade, and it can't support repeated motorized traffic. The conditions often lead to surface cracking and potholes.
Hyalite Canyon is one of Montana’s most popular recreation destinations. It sees more than 30,000 visitors per month in the winter, and more than 60,000 visitors per month in the summer, according to the Forest Service.
On May 13, Friends of Hyalite plans to host a clean-up day in the canyon. The nonprofit organization is calling on volunteers to help clean up along the road, trailheads, parking lots and other places that are heavily-used, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
