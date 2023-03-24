Hyalite Road Closure
Pine trees throw long shadows over Hyalite Road on March 30, 2021. Hyalite Road will be closed from April 1 to May 15.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Hyalite Canyon Road will close to motorized traffic from April 1 through May 15 as snow begins to melt, federal officials announced on Friday.

When the snowpack thaws, the melt saturates the subgrade of Hyalite Canyon Road, and it's difficult for the material to support repeated motorized traffic, the Custer Gallatin National Forest wrote in a news release.

To prevent road damage like surface cracking and potholes, the U.S. Forest Service annually closes the road to cars during the transition between winter and spring.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

