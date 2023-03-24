Hyalite Canyon Road will close to motorized traffic from April 1 through May 15 as snow begins to melt, federal officials announced on Friday.
When the snowpack thaws, the melt saturates the subgrade of Hyalite Canyon Road, and it's difficult for the material to support repeated motorized traffic, the Custer Gallatin National Forest wrote in a news release.
To prevent road damage like surface cracking and potholes, the U.S. Forest Service annually closes the road to cars during the transition between winter and spring.
Hyalite Canyon is one of the most visited recreation areas in Montana, the agency wrote. Around 30,000 people visit per month in the winter, and as of the last counts in 2021, an average of more than 50,000 people visited it per month.
Between the winter and summer seasons, the spring road closure allows people to bike, walk and run through the corridor without the usual traffic.
“The recreating public truly takes advantage of this time in Hyalite. The road closure provides an entirely different way to experience the canyon,” said Kat Barker, the Bozeman District's acting recreation program manager, in the release.
"We are thankful to Gallatin County and Friends of Hyalite for their community involvement helping continue to keep Hyalite plowed,” she said. “During spring break-up, we are happy to provide a different kind of opportunity for the public.”
While the closure is in place, crews will conduct construction and hillside stabilization work beside the first mile of the road, past the gate. Passersby could see vehicles on the road as that work, along with maintenance and summer preparation, occurs.
Before the road reopens to cars on May 16, the nonprofit Friends of Hyalite is planning a clean-up day on May 13 at 12:30 p.m. The group is asking volunteers to help clean the road, trailheads, parking lots and other heavily used areas.
Friends of Hyalite's mission is to steward the canyon year-round, and beyond leading clean-up efforts regularly, the organization raises the funds that are needed to keep the road to the canyon plowed in the winter.
People who are interested in helping with the clean-up efforts in the canyon this spring can visit www.hyalite.org for more details.
