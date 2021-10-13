Yellowstone National Park File
A grizzly bear walks along Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A group of hunters shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in the backcountry east of Gardiner, Montana wildlife officials announced Wednesday.

Two hunters and one other person were processing an elk near Bull Mountain during an early-season rifle hunt on Oct. 3. A bear appeared nearby and charged the group, staff from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release.

The group shot and killed the grizzly bear as it charged them. They were not injured during the attack, officials wrote. Officials could not confirm what kind of firearm was used or whether members of the group were carrying bear spray.

Later on, wildlife and enforcement staff from the Gardiner Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest and Montana FWP met with the hunters and confirmed the bear had been killed. It was a 3- to 5-year-old female without cubs.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is still investigating the incident. Grizzly bears are listed as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states, which means the species receives federal protections.

Gardiner is home to the northern entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The incident took place in Hunting District 316, according to FWP. The district borders the park. 

FWP encouraged anyone who ventures outside for recreation, work or other purposes to be prepared for surprise bear encounters.

When traveling outdoors, people should be aware of their surroundings, read signs at trailheads, stay on trails and be cautious near creeks and areas with dense brush. Fast-moving or quiet activities like hunting, mountain biking and trail running can put people at a greater risk for surprising a bear, the department wrote.

People should also carry bear spray and know how to use it, travel in groups when possible, make casual noise and avoid animal carcasses. They should follow all food storage orders and never approach bears.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

