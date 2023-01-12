Let the news come to you

GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds.

Driven in part by strong winter weather, bison have been crossing over the border of Yellowstone National Park into the state of Montana in more abundance this winter than during the previous two seasons, officials report.

Yellowstone bison migrate out of the park’s high country toward lower elevations in search of forage each winter. They often cross over its northern and western border into Montana, where state and Tribal hunters have opportunities to harvest them.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

