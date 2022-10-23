Let the news come to you

CAMERON — In the foothills around the Madison Valley, Montana’s general rifle season kicked off with lots of rain on Saturday morning. Big game hunters who headed into the surrounding mountains braved a fresh layer of snow.

As they drove toward their destinations, hunters pulled off of state Highway 287 to stop by a check station in Cameron. Montana law requires all hunters to visit any check stations they see while traveling to and from hunting areas, regardless of whether they have harvested an animal.

Julie Cunningham, the Bozeman-area wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, popped out of an RV to greet them, gather information and answer their questions. The conversations give her an immediate snapshot of how harvests and seasons progress, she said.

