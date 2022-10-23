Julie Cunningham, a wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, chats with hunters passing through the Cameron check station on U.S. Highway 287 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Saturday was opening day for rifle hunting season.
Julie Cunningham, a wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, chats with hunters passing through the Cameron check station on U.S. Highway 287 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Saturday was opening day for rifle hunting season.
Julie Cunningham, a wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, installs signage in front of the Cameron check station on U.S. Highway 287 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Saturday was opening day for rifle hunting season.
CAMERON — In the foothills around the Madison Valley, Montana’s general rifle season kicked off with lots of rain on Saturday morning. Big game hunters who headed into the surrounding mountains braved a fresh layer of snow.
As they drove toward their destinations, hunters pulled off of state Highway 287 to stop by a check station in Cameron. Montana law requires all hunters to visit any check stations they see while traveling to and from hunting areas, regardless of whether they have harvested an animal.
Julie Cunningham, the Bozeman-area wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, popped out of an RV to greet them, gather information and answer their questions. The conversations give her an immediate snapshot of how harvests and seasons progress, she said.
Lots of factors impact hunter turnout and success, but Cunningham has found that heavier snow often pushes elk downslope, improving a hunter’s overall chances.
“Some folks just don’t want to go out in the rain, but other folks say, ‘Hey, that’s great. A lot of folks are going to stay home. I’m going to go for it,’” she said. “It’s hard to see sometimes if there’s a big storm… On the other hand, you might get animals moving.”
Austin Adams, a Montana State University graduate with a degree in wildlife management and ecology, helped her run the Cameron check station on Saturday. He’s worked for the department as an employee and a volunteer for the past three to four years.
“Last year, I did a full hunting season over in Gateway, and here, there are definitely a lot more numbers — whether it’s harvests, or just in general having more people,” he said. “Last year, Julie and I were going back and forth… She’d be talking to a few hundred people, and I’d be lucky to get to 100.”
Biologists run check stations to gather information from hunters, but they are also there to be resources for them. Cunningham often answers questions about wildlife populations and distribution, regulations and access. Sometimes, she’ll help hunters report violations and poaching to game wardens.
“Hunter harvest surveys always give us a good statistical estimate of what got harvested during the season, but that doesn’t happen until winter, and the results don’t come out until spring,” she said. “If I want to know in real time, I’ve got to run these check stations.”
Recently, FWP simplified hunting regulations across the state — a process that led to the consolidation of some districts around the Madison Valley and elsewhere in southwest Montana.
The adjustments were largely administrative, and they were mostly geared toward tidying up language, but “anytime there’s a change, people ask questions about the change,” Cunningham said. However, the most common question she gets is, “Where are all the elk at?”
Cunningham said she never asks hunters exactly where they’ve killed their elk, but she does want to know the general access point or drainage. It helps her understand how animals are distributed across the landscape.
“I’ll tell you, our elk numbers are really good, so if we get any kind of weather, hopefully it will be a great season for people,” she said. “We had a nice wet spring and a pretty good growing season.”
Hunters who drive through Cameron mostly report elk harvests, but Cunningham also sees lots of success with pronghorn, mule deer and whitetail deer. It’s especially fun when hunters have filled special licenses for moose, mountain goats or bighorn sheep, she said.
“I’m here pretty much every weekend of every hunting season,” she said. “It is so fun. I’ve seen kids grow up and families hunt together. I’ve gotten to know them, and sometimes it feels like a party or a celebration.”
Montana’s general rifle season runs through Nov. 27.
