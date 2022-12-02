Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s general deer and elk season wrapped up last Sunday, and the data that biologists from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks gathered showed that hunter success and participation was varied in the southwestern portion of the state this year.

The state’s general rifle season ran from Oct. 22 to Nov. 27, and biologists manned game check stations in various spots across the region, including locations in Alder, Cameron, Canyon Ferry, Divide, Gallatin Canyon and Gardiner.

In total, FWP staff met with 5,523 hunters who checked 64 white-tailed deer, 175 mule deer and 552 elk, according to a news release. During last year’s general rifle season, the department tallied 6,096 hunters with 75 white-tailed deer, 190 mule deer and 443 elk.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.