Montana’s general deer and elk season wrapped up last Sunday, and the data that biologists from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks gathered showed that hunter success and participation was varied in the southwestern portion of the state this year.
The state’s general rifle season ran from Oct. 22 to Nov. 27, and biologists manned game check stations in various spots across the region, including locations in Alder, Cameron, Canyon Ferry, Divide, Gallatin Canyon and Gardiner.
In total, FWP staff met with 5,523 hunters who checked 64 white-tailed deer, 175 mule deer and 552 elk, according to a news release. During last year’s general rifle season, the department tallied 6,096 hunters with 75 white-tailed deer, 190 mule deer and 443 elk.
This fall, more than 2,450 hunters stopped by a check station in Cameron, and they harvested a record-high number of elk. Hunters at the station bagged 399 of the animals, which is nearly double the long-term average of 202 elk per season.
Mule deer harvests were also above average at the Cameron check station this year, and white-tailed deer harvests were average, according to a season summary from Bozeman-area FWP wildlife biologist Julie Cunningham.
“The high elk harvest this year can be attributed to heavy snow and cold during the early rifle season, which concentrated elk on more accessible low-elevation winter ranges,” Cunningham wrote in her report. “There were also high numbers of elk going into the hunting season, and many private landowners allowed significant access opportunities for elk harvest.”
Because of discrepancies in staffing, biologists only ran the Gallatin check station on the first and last weekends of the general rifle season. During that time, hunter success was higher than average, at a rate of around 15%, according to the data.
The 200 hunters who stopped by the Gallatin check station this fall checked 21 elk, two mule deer and three white-tailed deer in total. Staff reported lower than average hunter numbers, Cunningham wrote.
Because the Gallatin check station was closed during key mid-season snowstorms, the results are likely biased low, and they “are only part of the picture of what happens during a hunting season in the Gallatin,” according to Cunningham.
Many elk and hunters come out when that check station is not open, or they do not come through the station at all, she said. For that reason, it’s especially important for staff to review the data that’s collected through telephone hunter harvest surveys.
Like the check station in Cameron, a check station in Divide remained open during every weekend of the general rifle season. Just over 1,400 people visited it, and the hunter success rate was slightly higher than last year and the station’s 12-year average.
Hunters at the Divide station bagged six white-tailed deer, 50 mule deer and 73 elk in total, according to a report from FWP. Last year, they checked 16 whitetails, 58 mule deer and 57 elk at the station.
Wildlife biologists also ran check stations near Canyon Ferry, Alder and Gardiner on select dates this fall. The Canyon Ferry station operated on the first and last weekends of the season, and the Alder station was open on its first, third and final weekends.
FWP staff met with a total of 515 hunters at the Canyon Ferry station, where they tallied four white-tailed deer harvests, 22 mule deer harvests and four elk harvests. During the closing weekend, the station’s hunter success rate was below the long-term average, according to the department.
In Alder, hunter participation was down during this season’s closing weekend, and hunter success was average, at about 21%, the data show. In total, hunters there reported harvesting 28 whitetails, 38 mule deer and 37 elk this year.
The check station in Gardiner was open during the first and second weekends of this year’s general rifle season, and staff reported that about 11% and 17% of hunters harvested an animal at those times, respectively.
FWP officials wrote in a news release that biologists use check stations to collect data on hunter participation and success, which is used to supplement information from hunter harvest phone surveys.
In Montana, hunters are required by law to stop at all designated game check stations they see while they travel to and from hunting areas, even if they have not harvested an animal and have no game to be checked.