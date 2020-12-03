Minimal snowfall resulted in mixed hunter success and generally lower participation in southwest Montana during this year’s general hunting season, according to wildlife officials.
A storm at the season’s onset in late October brought heavy snowfall and low temperatures, but conditions quickly dried. Elk didn’t travel to winter range in great numbers largely due to the persistent lack of snow, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Biologists collecting data at six check stations across southwest Montana interviewed a total of 4,990 hunters, more than 1,000 fewer than last year. They recorded 338 elk, 113 mule deer and 69 white-tailed deer were killed this season. Numbers were lower than average in many areas.
Biologists use check stations to gather data on the number of hunters, sex and age class of animals harvested.
At the Cameron check station, south of Ennis, hunters presented 126 elk, 27 mule deer and 15 white-tailed deer this season — numbers that fell significantly below averages between 1989 and 2019, according to officials.
The station got the most traffic out of the six this year, but 613 fewer hunters than last year stopped by.
The number of hunters who stopped by the Gallatin check station decreased significantly. The 421 hunters who met with biologists at the station harvested 33 elk, seven mule deer and one white-tailed deer.
At the Divide station near Butte, 1,375 hunters checked 84 elk, 42 mule deer and 17 white-tailed deer. Hunter participation there decreased 8% from 2019 here, but the success rate was 50% higher, largely due to fewer hunters.
There were 806 hunters recorded at the check station in Alder, a number that fell below the 8-year average but matched numbers in 2019. Hunters harvested 57 elk, 23 mule deer and 25 white-tailed deer there.
At the Mill Creek station, near Anaconda, 405 hunters harvested 18 elk, four mule deer and three white-tailed deer.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.