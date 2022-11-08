Cameron check station
Buy Now

Julie Cunningham, a wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, installs signage in front of the Cameron check station on U.S. Highway 287 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Saturday was opening day for rifle hunting season.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As Montana’s general deer and elk season reaches its midpoint, officials are reporting mixed hunter success rates in the southwestern chunk of the state.

Records from check stations in Divide and Alder show that hunter success rates were down last weekend from the same weekend of the general rifle season in 2021, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release.

Hunters who stopped by the Divide check station said that they faced extremely windy conditions and snow, while those who stopped by the Alder station reported high winds and poor visibility.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.