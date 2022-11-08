Julie Cunningham, a wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, installs signage in front of the Cameron check station on U.S. Highway 287 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Saturday was opening day for rifle hunting season.
As Montana’s general deer and elk season reaches its midpoint, officials are reporting mixed hunter success rates in the southwestern chunk of the state.
Records from check stations in Divide and Alder show that hunter success rates were down last weekend from the same weekend of the general rifle season in 2021, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release.
Hunters who stopped by the Divide check station said that they faced extremely windy conditions and snow, while those who stopped by the Alder station reported high winds and poor visibility.
FWP staff checked 233 hunters at the station in Divide, and about 5.5% of them had harvested an animal. The percentage was below last year’s rate of about 7% at this time, which is roughly the station’s long-term average.
There was a similar pattern at the check station in Alder, which saw about 240 hunters last Saturday and Sunday. About 12% of them had harvested an animal, which is down 5% from the rate recorded at this point last year. It’s also down from the long-term average of 14%.
In contrast, records showed that hunter success rates were higher than average at a check station near Cameron on Saturday and Sunday. Forty-nine elk were harvested, which is the second highest number on record for the season’s third weekend in recent years, officials wrote.
FWP staff and volunteers at the Cameron station checked a total of 374 hunters on Saturday and Sunday, which was within an average range, according to Bozeman-area wildlife biologist Julie Cunningham.
While hunter participation was on par with previous years, the percentage of hunters who harvested deer and elk over the weekend was 15.5%, which is double the long-term average of approximately 8%, biologists reported.
Information that biologists collected at check stations last weekend aligned with the overall trend of mixed hunter success they’ve identified in southwest Montana so far this year. The pattern first emerged during the general rifle season’s opening weekend on Oct. 22 and 23.
On Oct. 22 and 23, hunter success rates in the southwestern corner of the state were influenced by snow and rain that fell over the mountains and foothills. The weather limited visibility and drove hunter participation down.
Wildlife biologists operated six check stations on Oct . 22 and 23, and they met with more than 1,700 hunters. The numbers were lower than long-term averages at stations in Alder, Divide and Cameron.
Hunter success rates for deer and elk were also down across much of the region over the opening weekend of the season. They were below long-term averages in Alder, Cameron and Divide, although the rate in Divide was 13% higher than in 2021.
Further north at a check station in Gallatin County, hunter numbers were below average during the general rifle season’s opening weekend, but the percentage of hunters who were successful in harvesting a deer or elk was above average.
While biologists checked big game and hunter numbers around southwest Montana, they also picked up on a new development last week. Chronic wasting disease was detected in a white-tailed deer near Cardwell, in HD 311, for the first time.
The hunting district extends southeast and southwest from Three Forks, and its boundaries changed this year after FWP conducted its biennial season setting process. The district is relatively close to areas where CWD is known to exist in herds of white-tailed deer.
Over the last two years, the Ruby Valley and Jefferson River watershed have been recognized as hotspots for the contagious neurological disease, which is 100% fatal in deer, elk and moose. In past seasons, officials have approved special management hunts for whitetails in the region.
Last week’s detection was a “moderate expansion” of the disease’s known distribution among white-tailed deer in the region, FWP reported. In an effort to combat its spread, the department has selected southwest Montana as a priority surveillance area for CWD this year.
While there are no reported cases of the disease spreading to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters refrain from eating CWD-positive meat.
Hunters can help biologists monitor its spread by collecting and submitting samples from the animals they harvest. In Montana, it is illegal to dump carcasses, as the practice could introduce the disease to new portions of the state.
Montana's general rifle season for deer and elk ends on Nov. 27. It is followed by hunting district-specific elk shoulder seasons and a muzzleloader season that runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.