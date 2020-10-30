Fewer hunters participated in this year’s general rifle season opening weekend in southwestern Montana than in past years, largely due to the weather conditions, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
A total of 1,039 hunters stopped by five check stations in southwestern Montana over the weekend, according to FWP data. Officials linked the lower participation to wintry weather and challenging travel conditions.
Temperatures recorded in Bozeman over the weekend were some of the lowest ever recorded in the city in October, according to data from Weather Underground. The city saw between 5 and 10 inches of snowfall, and mountains surrounding Bozeman saw 10-15 inches of snowfall.
Hunter success was higher than average at the Gallatin station over the weekend and about average at the Cameron station in Madison County.
Ten elk, zero mule deer and zero white-tailed deer were checked at the Gallatin station, with around 60 hunters stopping by. The hunter success rate was 8.5%. Around 220 hunters stopped by the Cameron station, and five white-tailed deer, four mule deer and 11 elk were checked over the weekend. The success rate was approximately 12%.
The Divide and Mill Creek stations saw above average success rates, but rates fell short at the station in Alder. Biologists checked a total of 10 white-tailed deer, 17 mule deer and 72 elk over the weekend.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.