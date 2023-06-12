Grizzly Bear File
Buy Now

A grizzly bear turns over rocks looking for bugs along the Gallatin River in Montana in this 2019 file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A hunter killed a female grizzly bear in self-defense last week in the Madison Range south of Ennis, according to state officials.

The man was hunting black bears on private land in the Madisons on June 5 when he was charged by a grizzly.

He shot and killed the bear in self-defense and was not injured, according to a Monday press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.