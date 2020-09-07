A man was bit by a bear early Monday morning in an area south of Big Sky while close to a spot where a friend had harvested an animal over the weekend.
A sow with cubs attacked the 69-year-old man as he was walking near Flattop Mountain, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. The man suspected he was too close to a spot where a friend had killed an animal over the weekend.
The man suffered injuries to his shoulder and hip. The sheriff's search and rescue in Big Sky, Big Sky Fire, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone Club security responded to the incident and helped the man walk out.
He was taken to the Big Sky Medical Center.
The release from the sheriff's office did not say whether it was a black bear or grizzly bear. Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in the release that hikers and hunters should be aware that bears are searching for food this time of year, and that people wandering into the woods should always have some form of bear repellent on them.
