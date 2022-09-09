Fishing
A Belgrade man fishes the lower Madison River on July 5.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Chronicle

Officials are planning to lift evening fishing restrictions on the lower Madison River this Saturday, as peak water temperatures have dropped below criteria amid cooler weather, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced on Friday.

Since July 14, a hoot owl restriction has prohibited anglers from fishing on at least a portion of the Madison River downstream of Ennis Reservoir between 2 p.m. and midnight daily. The department is rescinding the rule this Saturday.

The evening fishing restrictions remain in place along a couple other rivers in southwest Montana. A hoot owl limit is still in effect on a short stretch of the Ruby River, from its confluence with the Beaverhead River and the Duncan District Road Crossing.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

