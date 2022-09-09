Officials are planning to lift evening fishing restrictions on the lower Madison River this Saturday, as peak water temperatures have dropped below criteria amid cooler weather, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced on Friday.
Since July 14, a hoot owl restriction has prohibited anglers from fishing on at least a portion of the Madison River downstream of Ennis Reservoir between 2 p.m. and midnight daily. The department is rescinding the rule this Saturday.
The evening fishing restrictions remain in place along a couple other rivers in southwest Montana. A hoot owl limit is still in effect on a short stretch of the Ruby River, from its confluence with the Beaverhead River and the Duncan District Road Crossing.
Anglers are subject to another hoot owl restriction along a section of the Shields River, between its confluence with the Yellowstone River and Shields River Road Bridge, which lies in between Jordan Bench Road and Pinkerton Road.
Such limits are aimed at protecting fish while water temperatures are high and stream flows are low. Under such conditions, fish can become vulnerable to disease and death, and angling pressure adds to the stress.
In addition to enacting hoot owl restrictions, officials have issued full fishing closures along several other rivers in the southwest corner of the state, including multiple sections of the Big Hole River.
Anglers can’t fish the section of the Big Hole River between Dickie Bridge and the Big Hole’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River, nor can they fish the stretch between the Beaverhead River confluence and the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site.
The entire Jefferson River is closed to fishing, and an emergency full fishing closure remains in place along the entire Beaverhead River — from its confluence with the Big Hole River to Clark Canyon Dam.
Because of severe drought projections in the Clark Canyon Reservoir, dam operators are reducing the irrigation flows they release downstream. FWP is closing the river to fishing while the transition occurs. They want to remove any excess stress on fish.
There’s a third closure along a small stretch of the Yellowstone River, but it’s not due to low flows or high water temperatures.
FWP has prohibited all recreation along the river between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site because of public safety risks.
The U.S. Highway 89 Bridge, which crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston, was damaged amid severe floods on June 13, which prompted the department to close the area to all recreation.
Anglers can help the department by adhering to all fishing closures and restrictions, but they can also help to reduce stress on fish by landing fish quickly, wetting their hands before handling fish and minimizing the amount of time fish are out of the water.
Anglers can also fish at the coolest times of the day, remove hooks gently, use artificial lures with single and barbless hooks and allow fish to recover before releasing them.
