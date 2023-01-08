 Skip to main content
'Honest, hardworking, humble': Yellowstone National Park's lead wolf biologist retires after 28 years

Doug Smith
Doug Smith, retired wildlife biologist with Yellowstone National Park, is pictured in his home office on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Doug Smith was hired to reintroduce gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in the early 1990s. In the years that followed, his team radio collared 41 wolves, acclimated them to the environment, then released them onto the vast landscape of the world’s first national park.

At the time of the reintroduction, Smith and his colleagues weren’t certain that wolves would become part of the fabric of the park. But the project turned out to be a resounding success. Wolves spread out, reproduced, formed packs and established territories.

It was a slow burn, but the animals fed on elk and other wildlife, which helped to restore balance in an ecosystem where predators had largely been extirpated. Within a decade, elk populations dropped and stabilized, and woody vegetation started to grow in more abundance.


Doug Smith, retired wildlife biologist with Yellowstone National Park, plays with his dogs Boone and Poppy outside his home in Bozeman on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Doug Smith carries a wolf in Rose Creek Pen in February 1997.
Doug Smith and Mike Phillips preparing to release wolf #3 on Fishing Bridge service road on January 25, 1996.
Yellowstone wolf biologist Doug Smith, center, stands with volunteers watching the Black Tail Plateau Pack converge on a carcass.
A pelt from a wolf hunted in the early 1940’s by Adoph Murie, the first scientist to study wolves in the wild, hangs in the home office of retired Yellowstone National Park wildlife biologist Doug Smith on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

