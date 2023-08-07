Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The U.S. Forest Service approved a plan last week to remove invasive rainbow trout from the Buffalo Creek drainage near Yellowstone National Park as agencies struggle to stop the fish from hybridizing with Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

The plan allows for the application of rotenone, an EPA-approved chemical piscicide often used in fisheries management, in 46 stream miles of Buffalo Creek and 11 surface acres of a lake in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness for three consecutive years.

The piscicide would effectively poison all forms of aquatic life that breathe through gills. Officials would then restock the creek with Yellowstone cutthroat trout at the end of the project. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.