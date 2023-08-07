The U.S. Forest Service approved a plan last week to remove invasive rainbow trout from the Buffalo Creek drainage near Yellowstone National Park as agencies struggle to stop the fish from hybridizing with Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
The plan allows for the application of rotenone, an EPA-approved chemical piscicide often used in fisheries management, in 46 stream miles of Buffalo Creek and 11 surface acres of a lake in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness for three consecutive years.
The piscicide would effectively poison all forms of aquatic life that breathe through gills. Officials would then restock the creek with Yellowstone cutthroat trout at the end of the project.
The decision also allows for limited use of motorized vehicles like helicopters and mechanical tools in the wilderness area to conduct the work.
Officials from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Yellowstone National Park have said the project is crucial for long-term viability of the native Yellowstone cutthroat as they breed more with rainbow trout and environmental factors limit suitable habitat for the keystone fish.
But conservation groups, in particular the Missoula-based Wilderness Watch, have argued that human interference in natural processes violates the 1964 Wilderness Act and that agencies need to step back and let nature take its course.
The Forest Service released its final decision last Thursday, following a public comment period on their environmental assessment. Montana FWP approved the plan in 2022.
Now, officials are waiting for Yellowstone National Park to conclude its public process. The park released its environmental assessment in July and is accepting public comment through Wednesday.
The park’s environmental assessment focuses on the use of helicopters for management, as removing rainbow trout is already part of the park’s conservation plan, Mike Thom, the Gardiner District Ranger who is helping lead the project, said in an interview Monday.
The other two agencies need the go-ahead from Yellowstone as the helicopters would use an area in the park to launch, Thom said.
The timeline of the park’s approval is unclear, but regardless, no work is set to begin until the last two weeks of August 2024, Thom said. Officials would apply the rotenone in that two week window through 2026, using helicopters and motorized equipment, and then restock the creek with fish from a Big Timber nursery.
The bulk of trout hybridization for the Lamar and Slough Creek watershed is happening in Buffalo Creek, Thom said, so it makes sense to address the problem at its source. Thom said that there have been reports of current Yellowstone cutthroat in Buffalo Creek, but all fish there would be susceptible to the rotenone, with cutthroat restocked later.
“This work would be somewhat of a reset of the system there,” Thom said.
George Nicklas, executive director of Wilderness Watch, said in an interview Monday that the project decision is counter to the Wilderness Act, which sets aside nature to go through its natural processes unfettered by humans.
Officials keep trying to manage wilderness for “desired outcomes,” but the best outcomes are the ones that occur naturally, Nicklas said.
He recognized that the Buffalo Creek ecosystem has already been altered by humans, with both rainbow and Yellowstone cutthroat artificially stocked in the early 1900s prior to the Wilderness Act. Limited evidence suggests prior to that, the creek used to be devoid of fish.
But the point of the act is not to restore ecosystems to how they would have been if left alone by humans, Nicklas said. It’s recognizing human impacts but stepping back to let nature heal itself.
There are other options to remove the rainbow trout, Nicklas said, such as targeted angling and electrical netting, but at the end of the day, humans need to let natural processes unfold without interference.
Asked about the threat rainbow trout pose to the creek’s biodiversity, Nicklas said that he was still worried about the impacts from rainbow trout and wished they weren’t in there. But leaving them be is probably better than filling the river with poison, he said.
Yellowstone’s environmental assessment detailed the park’s previous use of rotenone to remove nonnative fish, including projects in the East Fork Specimen Creek in 2023 and the upper Gibbon River in 2020.
The treatments reduced the abundance and variety of macroinvertebrates, insects, amphibians and other aquatic life, but all groups bounced back to pretreatment levels within approximately one year, according to the document.
Nicklas said Wilderness Watch is waiting for the National Park Service to release their decision before thinking about next steps. That will likely involve litigation, he said, but seeing as the project isn’t set to start until next August, they have some time to discuss options.
The Wilderness Act charges federal agencies to preserve the wildness of ecosystems, where the use of motorized vehicles in equipment, except in emergencies, is prohibited. The agencies have said this use is warranted as the trout declines and hybridization constitute an emergency.
