Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A historic district about 20 miles south of Bozeman that once housed Civilian Conservation Corps workers has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Shenango Work Station — a historic camp that lies along Storm Castle Road, along the Gallatin River opposite U.S. Highway 191 — was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in September.

Several log cabins, sheds and outbuildings, the Gallatin Ranger District’s original ranger station, a rock retaining wall, a system of access roads and a concrete arch bridge dot the sprawling camp.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.