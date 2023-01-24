A sign marks the location of the Shenango Helibase, adjacent to the historic Shenango Work Station in the Gallatin Canyon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Shenango Work Station has been nominated for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
Connie Constan, an archaeologist with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, unlocks a log barn now used for storage at the Shenango Work Station in the Gallatin Canyon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Shenango Work Station has been nominated for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
A historic district about 20 miles south of Bozeman that once housed Civilian Conservation Corps workers has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Several log cabins, sheds and outbuildings, the Gallatin Ranger District’s original ranger station, a rock retaining wall, a system of access roads and a concrete arch bridge dot the sprawling camp.
The structures were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, and they housed and supported hundreds of men who enrolled in the program between 1934 and 1942, according to the site’s nomination form.
While they stayed at the work center, members of the CCC led the construction of popular recreational sites and infrastructure in the area, including Storm Castle Road, the Spire Rock Campground and the Hell Roaring Trail, said Connie Constan, an archeologist for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Today, members of a Forest Service helicopter rappel crew take off and land at the modern-day helibase that lies along the southern end of the site. Seasonal employees with the Custer Gallatin National Forest live in the historic buildings during the summer.
Constan said she was happy to see the Shenango Work Station was placed on the National Register of Historic Places last year. It’s the country’s official list of historic sites and structures that are considered worthy of preservation.
The majority of the buildings at Shenango were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s as part of a government jobs program, which emerged as a result of the Great Depression, Constan said. The structures convey a rustic architectural style that has been maintained over the years.
A highlight of the site is the arch bridge that crosses the Gallatin River near Storm Castle Creek. To build it, CCC workers erected elaborate wood framing, then poured concrete over it. The process wasn’t straightforward, but the resulting structure was utilitarian with a good design, Constan said.
“They were true craftsmen who put a lot of effort into the work they were doing, and they did so well that their work has lasted,” she said. “I think it’s a really special place, and I’m thrilled that it’s now listed on the national register. It deserves that level of recognition.”
The work center isn’t the only site within the Custer Gallatin National Forest that was recently placed on the national register. The Poker Jim Butte Fire Lookout in Rosebud County was also added to the list in September.
According to the Montana Historical Society, a lookout tower was originally constructed atop Poker Jim Butte — a “high-priority point” about 20 miles south of Ashland — in the late 1930s. A second building replaced the tower in 1955.
That 1955 building and the structures that are associated with it were nominated for a National Register listing last May. The form notes that the tower conveys all seven aspects of historical integrity, through its location, setting, design, materials, workmanship, feeling and association.
The tower is associated “with the U.S. Forest Service’s early fire detection program,” and it’s “a fine example of an intact and still functional pattern L-4 Lookout House” — a structure that was once common across the federal agency’s Northern Region, the document says.
Now that two of the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s historic sites have been recognized through a national register listing, Forest Service staff are focused on nominating a third site — the Main Boulder Ranger Station.
The building lies about 30 miles south of Big Timber, and it “represents perhaps the oldest facility in the Forest Service System.” It has “been painstakingly restored to represent its original character,” according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Kaufman spent his career dealing with cattle thieves, poachers, loggers and wildfires. The building served as district headquarters, and as Kaufman’s workload increased and his family grew over time, two additions were built at the site.
“He was a ranger there for around 40 years,” Constan said. “We’re looking forward to having that proposed for a listing so we can bring some more attention to it in the future. It’s also a house museum that is staffed sometimes.”
The Custer Gallatin National Forest welcomes any grant opportunities that could help staff to maintain sites that have been added to the national register. Officials are exploring options for interpretive signs or brochures at the Shenango Work Station, Constan said.
