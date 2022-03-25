A hiker was found dead from a suspected grizzly bear attack in Park County earlier today after an extensive search.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Thursday that Livingston resident Craig Clouatre was overdue to return from a hike in the Six Mile Creek area, as first reported by the Livingston Enterprise. Law enforcement began searching for Clouatre on Thursday, using ground search teams and helicopters, according to social media releases from the sheriff’s office.
He was found dead on Friday morning.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler told the Enterprise that Clouatre was an experienced outdoorsman. He was well-known around the community of Livingston as the driver for food company Sysco.
The sheriff’s office did not release any other information about Clouatre or the grizzly encounter.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler did not immediately return a request for more information.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks did not immediately return a request for more information.
The search teams used flying thermal imaging late into the night on Thursday to search for Clouatre, according to law enforcement. On Friday, the search team included helicopters and ground search teams as well as a horse search team.
The sheriff’s office did not release any information about where Clouatre was found.
