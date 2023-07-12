Let the news come to you

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks placed temporary fishing restrictions on portions of the Sun and lower Madison rivers on Wednesday in an effort to protect fish health.

The hoot owl restrictions close all fishing daily on the rivers from 2 p.m. to midnight and will stay in effect until conditions improve.

The restrictions are in place on the Sun River from the U.S. Highway 287 Bridge north of Augusta to the mouth of Muddy Creek at Vaughn, and on the Madison River from the Warm Springs Boat Launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.