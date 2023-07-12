Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks placed temporary fishing restrictions on portions of the Sun and lower Madison rivers on Wednesday in an effort to protect fish health.
The hoot owl restrictions close all fishing daily on the rivers from 2 p.m. to midnight and will stay in effect until conditions improve.
The restrictions are in place on the Sun River from the U.S. Highway 287 Bridge north of Augusta to the mouth of Muddy Creek at Vaughn, and on the Madison River from the Warm Springs Boat Launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River.
The restrictions come as part of FWP’s adaptive management plan that implements angling restrictions when conditions are unfavorable to fish, including low flows, diminished water quality, and when maximum daily water temperatures reach 73 days for three days in a row.
According to a FWP release from Tuesday, the restrictions that took effect on Wednesday were prompted by warm water and low flows on the rivers.
On the lower Madison, water temperature has exceeded 73 degrees Fahrenheit since July 8, and temperatures are expected to stay elevated for the next several days, according to FWP.
On the Sun River, maximum water temperatures have exceeded 73 degrees for the last nine of 10 days, and flows have fallen below minimum recommendations of 130 cubic feet per second, according to the National Weather Service.
Both restrictions will be removed once flows are adequate and water temperature is below 70 degrees for three days.
The restrictions are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and death because of poor conditions, the release said. Fishing only in the morning can reduce fish mortality associated with warmer water.
“Limiting fishing to only the cool morning hours can help a lot,” Eric Roberts, FWP’s Fish Management Bureau Chief, said in the release. “We’re trying to minimize any additional stress on wild trout during these mid-summer conditions of high-water temperatures and low flows.”
FWP provided other tips for anglers to reduce stress on fish, including getting fish to net to hand quickly, keeping fish in the water as much as possible, and letting fish recover before releasing them back into the river.
Anglers may consider fishing areas that have less stressful temperatures and conditions right now, the release added, such as larger lakes and reservoirs and higher elevation waterbodies.
These are the first hoot owl restrictions imposed by FWP this season, but they likely won’t be the last, the release said.
Other southwest Montana Rivers — the Big Hole, Beaverhead, and Ruby — have been under catch-and-release and since restrictions since June to address ongoing trout population declines, but hoot owl restrictions on those rivers have not yet been put into effect.