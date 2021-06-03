While parts of northern Montana are under a red flag warning for fire danger this weekend, the Gallatin Valley is expected to be hot with some rain and thunderstorms into next week.
“As far as fire danger goes, with the recent green-up, it kind of mitigates much of that,” said Ray Greely, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Great Falls office, which covers the Bozeman area. “We will be watching the thunderstorms that come through the area and some of those could be on the drier side, so we’ll be watching for lightning strikes.”
Friday’s high temperatures, creeping into the 90s, will likely be the hottest for the weekend, Greely said. But after months of cooler weather, it’s still important to stay cognizant of how the heat is affecting you if you’re outside, Greely said.
“We’re running about 20 degrees above average (for this time of year),” he said. “The biggest thing is just to take everything in stride, especially if you haven’t been out in the heat in a while. Always keep yourself hydrated … take frequent breaks, if you can.”
Looking forward to next week, it’s likely the Bozeman area will see rain and thunderstorms, but the NWS is “not looking at anything exceptional as far as weather goes for next week.”
Fire danger is relatively low in Bozeman right now compared to other parts of the state, but it’s not expected to stay that way.
Western Montana is expected to have above average fire potential in July, according to the monthly National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook issued by the National Interagency Fire Center. By August, all of Montana is expected to have above-normal wildland fire potential.
The same outlook said that more than 87% of the western part of the country is now in a drought, with more than half of that in the two highest categories for drought weather. In southwestern Montana, snowpack levels are lower than usual, leaving much of the state dry.
