A heat wave is expected to build over Montana late this weekend, pushing temperatures around Bozeman past 100 degrees and trapping smoke from western wildfires.
A high pressure heat dome is poised to settle over Montana this weekend, then gradually move east toward North Dakota, said Dave Bernhardt, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Temperatures will likely be highest in eastern Montana around Glasgow, reaching 105 degrees there on Tuesday, but they will also impact the Bozeman area and the rest of southwest Montana.
Forecasts indicate temperatures in Bozeman will reach highs in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday, Bernhardt said. The heat will peak on Monday, likely reaching 99 degrees in the city and 101 degrees at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
A slightly cooler front will pass through in the days following Monday, causing temperatures to settle in the low to mid-90s, he said. Forecasts show there is a chance that thunderstorms and showers could pass Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a heat advisory for Madison, Gallatin, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Jefferson and Meagher counties.
The advisory is scheduled to into effect at noon on Sunday and last until 9 p.m. on Monday.
Bernhardt encouraged people to drink plenty of liquids, reduce activities outdoors, stay in the shade when possible and check on heat-sensitive people, including the elderly, while the hot conditions persist.
To avoid experiencing heat related illnesses, the National Weather Service also advises people to wear loose fitting light clothing and reschedule outdoor activities to the early morning or evening.
“Car interiors can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes during hot or warm weather,” the agency wrote. “Never leave young children unattended in vehicles.”
Also this weekend, air quality specialists from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality predict smoke from wildfires primarily in Idaho and Washington will continue to impact western Montana.
“Montana can expect to see smoke and haze throughout the weekend, with smoke settling into valleys overnight,” air quality specialists wrote. “With the large number of wildfires in western Montana and Idaho, smoke will continue to impact air quality, with the greatest impacts seen in western Montana.”
On Friday, air quality in Bozeman deteriorated in the morning, shifting from a “moderate” rating to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy.” Around noon, conditions improved slightly, as air quality moved back to a moderate rating.
Montana DEQ on Friday issued an air quality advisory for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli and Silver Bow counties. It was set to expire at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The alert will be updated Saturday morning.
Under unhealthy air quality conditions, state and local health officials recommend that the elderly, children and people with respiratory or heart diseases refrain from prolonged exertion. Everyone else should limit prolonged exertion, according to DEQ.
When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, officials recommend that people vulnerable to the conditions limit their exertion for prolonged periods. When it is rated as moderate, vulnerable people should consider limiting their exertion.
The Goose fire, burning 32 miles south of Ennis around Elk, Hidden and Cliff Lakes, was estimated to have torched just over 4,900 acres as of Friday morning.
“Gusty winds predicted with yesterday’s (red flag) warning did not materialize; however, a thunderstorm, with gusty outflow winds, passed over the fire in the evening hours,” fire managers wrote.
Officials anticipated that drier, warmer conditions on Friday would bring more active fire behavior.
The Goose fire is 10% contained. There are 261 people responding to it.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.