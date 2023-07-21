Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks implemented fishing restrictions on additional rivers in southwest Montana this week, adding to a growing list of area waterways impacted by high temperatures and low stream flows.
On Friday, FWP announced hoot owl restrictions on the Big Hole and Ruby Rivers, which closed fishing daily from 2 p.m. to midnight, effective immediately.
The restrictions are in place on the Big Hole River from its confluence with the Beaverhead River to the Tony Schoonen fishing access site, and on the Ruby River from its confluence with the Beaverhead to Duncan District Road.
The restrictions will stay in place until conditions improve, FWP said in a press release.
Warm water temperatures that stress trout and elevate the risk for disease and mortality have prompted the restrictions.
FWP’s drought policy implements fishing restrictions when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three consecutive days, and/or when flows drop below critical levels or water quality is diminished.
“Restrictions of this nature are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions like this exist,” the FWP release said.
Austin McDowell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said temperatures in Montana are expected to stay warm over the next few weeks. This coming week is forecasted to be around 95 degrees Fahrenheit in Bozeman, which is close to the 99 degree temperature record for July 23 that was set in 2003.
People should brace for the heat by staying hydrated, taking breaks in a shade and staying out of the sun as much as possible, McDowell said.
On top of high temperatures, the Big Hole is facing other environmental woes this week. On Friday, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper sent a press release about a neon green, miles-long noxious algal bloom emerging on the river downstream of Divide.
Algal blooms are worsened by nutrient pollution from septic systems and synthetic fertilizer, and high water temperatures add another blow to water quality, the release said.
“In the face of climate change, trout population decline, and excessive nutrient pollution, we need to take decisive action with science-based solutions capable of restoring this world-class waterway,” Guy Alsentzer, director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said in the release.
