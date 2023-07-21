Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks implemented fishing restrictions on additional rivers in southwest Montana this week, adding to a growing list of area waterways impacted by high temperatures and low stream flows.

On Friday, FWP announced hoot owl restrictions on the Big Hole and Ruby Rivers, which closed fishing daily from 2 p.m. to midnight, effective immediately.

The restrictions are in place on the Big Hole River from its confluence with the Beaverhead River to the Tony Schoonen fishing access site, and on the Ruby River from its confluence with the Beaverhead to Duncan District Road.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.