Scores of people gathered in the American Indian Hall on Montana State University’s campus to observe American Indian Heritage Day on Friday.

Friday also marked the National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools. Organizers chose the theme “healing and resilience” for the event at MSU to highlight the Every Child Matters movement, which aims to raise awareness about suffering endured by Indigenous children at boarding schools in the U.S. for centuries.

MSU has observed the heritage day for many years — last year’s event also focused on Indian boarding schools — but Friday was the first time it took place in the new American Indian Hall, which opened on campus last October.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

