Scores of people gathered in the American Indian Hall on Montana State University’s campus to observe American Indian Heritage Day on Friday.
Friday also marked the National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools. Organizers chose the theme “healing and resilience” for the event at MSU to highlight the Every Child Matters movement, which aims to raise awareness about suffering endured by Indigenous children at boarding schools in the U.S. for centuries.
MSU has observed the heritage day for many years — last year’s event also focused on Indian boarding schools — but Friday was the first time it took place in the new American Indian Hall, which opened on campus last October.
The day started with opening remarks by Walter Fleming, head of MSU’s Department of Native American Studies, and Nicholas Ross-Dick, program manager for American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success at MSU.
“Today is a day of celebration and memory,” Fleming said. “It’s a chance to recognize the children who survived government boarding schools and remember those who didn’t get to grow up.”
Ross-Dick introduced the day’s guest speaker, Eduardo Duran, a Native American psychologist and author of “Healing the Soul Wound: Trauma-Informed Counseling for Indigenous Communities.”
Duran spoke of his work supporting Native people impacted by the generational trauma of boarding schools, who are still processing and searching for answers about the forced assimilation. He spoke of healing and resilience as active verbs — an ongoing process to remember the past generations while also supporting the future ones.
“Remember the prayers of our ancestors are still alive and they will bring us the medicine we need,” Duran said.
People packed into the auditorium to see the presenters, with some standing in the back to listen when chairs ran out.
On one wall of the auditorium was a list of the Indian Boarding Schools that operated in each state, including 16 in Montana.
The other wall had a projection of a slideshow that gave attendees a history of Indian Boarding Schools to read as speakers talked.
The day recognized that Native people and their culture are still here and thriving, despite the violent oppression they faced by colonizers. Native people today are the ancestors of those who survived the boarding school era, and many are still greatly impacted by the generational trauma, Duran said.
Following Duran’s talk, Leo Davis, who works for MSU’s American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success program, performed an honor song in his father’s native language for the audience.
Then attendees followed event organizers and students on a quiet prayer walk around part of campus. Students held the flags that represent their tribes and a big orange banner that read “Every Child Matters.” Others carried signs that read “We’re Still Here.”
The event concluded with a free community feed of bison stew and frybread in the American Indian Hall to celebrate Indigenous culture.
“We wanted to end on a positive note,” Ross-Dick said.
The educational exhibits in American Indian Hall shed light on the atrocities that colonizers subjected Indigenous people to.
The first off-reservation boarding school opened in 1879 in Pennsylvania, the Carlisle School, operating under the belief “Kill the Indian, Save the Man.”
Throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s, there were over 350 government-run, often church-funded, Indian boarding schools, with the goal of assimilating Native children into white, Christian society.
The boarding schools intentionally isolated Indigenous children from their families, language and culture. They were forced to cut their hair and choose new American names, and were routinely subject to violence, abuse and neglect. If caught speaking their native language, children faced brutal punishments. Historians have documented that clergy and school administrators routinely covered up death, rape, and other atrocities, according to the exhibits.
Scholars estimate that nearly 40,000 Native children died at residential boarding schools. Last year, the remains of more than 1,000 children were found in unmarked graves of three former residential schools in Canada.
But Indigenous peoples and cultures survived, and generations later, they recognize how such atrocities still impact them today, as Duran said in his presentation.
Pope Francis apologized in July for the Catholic church’s role in colonization and Indian boarding schools.
“(Residential schools are) the Catholic church’s legacy,” Ross-Dick said. “We’re hoping to bring awareness to that by highlighting the really bad things that have happened there and the different perspectives of survivors.”
