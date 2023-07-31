Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Local officials are warning that harmful algal blooms have popped up in Hyalite Reservoir and a neighborhood pond in Four Corners.

A harmful algal bloom in Hyalite near the boat launch was confirmed on July 26, according to a press release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department, and tests showed that microcystin, a toxin, was present. Further testing to gauge the prevalence of the toxin is underway, said Hannah Riedl, a water quality specialist with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

In the meantime, DEQ has issued a caution advisory for recreational use of the reservoir.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.