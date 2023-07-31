Local officials are warning that harmful algal blooms have popped up in Hyalite Reservoir and a neighborhood pond in Four Corners.
A harmful algal bloom in Hyalite near the boat launch was confirmed on July 26, according to a press release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department, and tests showed that microcystin, a toxin, was present. Further testing to gauge the prevalence of the toxin is underway, said Hannah Riedl, a water quality specialist with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
In the meantime, DEQ has issued a caution advisory for recreational use of the reservoir.
Riedl said if the concentration of the toxin is low, it would be unlikely for anyone to get sick, but the more toxin present, the higher the cause for concern. According to the press release, the toxin levels “appear to be low.”
Ingesting, inhaling or otherwise coming into contact with cyanotoxins can cause a range of symptoms, according to the release, including skin, ear, nose or throat irritation, respiratory issues, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, paralysis, tremors, seizures and death in humans or animals.
Riedl warned that harmful algal blooms can be unpredictable and change quickly.
“You might observe the bloom in the water, but there’s no toxins, so you could be swimming or drinking and it’d be fine, but later that evening toxin production could happen,” Riedl said.
“Conditions can just change really rapidly so that’s why we always recommend that if in doubt, stay out.”
City of Bozeman water treatment personnel test samples from a few locations in the reservoir weekly from July through October, according to the release. The city also monitors Mystic Lake for harmful algal blooms. The city’s water supply has not been affected, according to the release.
Harmful algal blooms are caused by blue-green algae, according to the press release, and can look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint in the water. Not all blooms are harmful, but some can produce cyanotoxin.
Another bloom was reported last week at Elk Grove Park Pond in the Elk Grove neighborhood south of Four Corners, according to the release. Testing for the presence of the cyanotoxins is underway, but a caution advisory for recreational use of the pond is in effect.
Travis Horton, the environmental health director for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said people should check in on DEQ’s website about harmful algal blooms, www.hab.mt.gov, to keep track of them and also familiarize themselves with what the blooms look like.
“They could be in any stagnant water, and flowing water, on shorelines, so people just need to be paying attention,” Horton said.
