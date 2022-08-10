Let the news come to you

Harmful algal blooms have cropped up on the northeast portion of Hebgen Lake, and health experts are urging people to refrain from swimming or allowing pets and livestock into the affected waters.

Routine monitoring and field testing in the Rainbow Point area of Hebgen Lake revealed that Anatoxin-a is present in the Grayling Arm area, according to a news release from Gallatin County Emergency Management.

Exposure to algal blooms where Anatoxin-a is present can cause people, pets and livestock to fall ill, and sometimes die. Symptoms may include muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions and paralysis, the release says.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

