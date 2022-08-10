Harmful algal blooms have cropped up on the northeast portion of Hebgen Lake, and health experts are urging people to refrain from swimming or allowing pets and livestock into the affected waters.
Routine monitoring and field testing in the Rainbow Point area of Hebgen Lake revealed that Anatoxin-a is present in the Grayling Arm area, according to a news release from Gallatin County Emergency Management.
Exposure to algal blooms where Anatoxin-a is present can cause people, pets and livestock to fall ill, and sometimes die. Symptoms may include muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions and paralysis, the release says.
People shouldn’t swim in areas where toxic algal blooms are occurring, and they should keep pets and livestock out of the water. In addition, people should refrain from participating in activities that could expose them to the toxin, like windsurfing, jet skiing and water skiing.
“Importantly, children and pets are more likely to ingest (harmful algal bloom) infested waters because they spend most of their time wading in the shallow waters where algae can accumulate, and they have less control over how much water they ingest,” the release says.
Pets and livestock that drink large amounts of contaminated water, or lick the scum that collects on their fur after entering the water, can be exposed to the toxin.
Blue-green algae is native to Montana’s lakes and reservoirs, and not all varieties produce dangerous toxins. But the blue-green algal blooms — harmful or otherwise — often look like “pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint,” according to the release.
NorthWestern Energy is monitoring the toxic blooms at the reservoir, and the public utility will announce any new restrictions that arise from it, it says.
Suspected harmful algal blooms can be reported at www.hab.mt.gov or at 1-888-849-2938. People can also report them to the Gallatin City-County Health Department Environmental Health by calling 406-582-3120.
Anyone who believes a person or animal could be experiencing illness related to harmful algal blooms should seek medical attention and call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.
