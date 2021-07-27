Harmful algal bloom detected in Hebgen Lake By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Harmful algal blooms that are toxic to animals and humans have been found in the northeast portion of the Hebgen Reservoir. Courtesy NorthWestern Energy Buy Now Harmful algal blooms that are toxic to animals and humans have been found in the northeast portion of the Hebgen Reservoir. Courtesy NorthWestern Energy Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Harmful algal blooms toxic to animals and humans have been found in the northeast portion of Hebgen Lake, according to NorthWestern Energy.NorthWestern Energy monitors six locations around the reservoir for algal blooms weekly, said spokesperson Jo Dee Black.Results returned on Tuesday confirmed the bloom, which is in the northeast area of the lake near the Grayling Arm area, is harmful. Warmer water temperatures and a lower-than-normal water level is causing more algal growth earlier in the season than in a typical year, Black said.Often blooms will emerge in mid to late-August. The Grayling Arm bloom is the first harmful bloom on the lake this year.“Temperature, nutrients and stillness in the air are all factors that support harmful algal bloom growth,” said Hannah Reidl, a water quality specialist with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.Blue-green algae is native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs and not all varieties are harmful.Some blooms, however, produce cyanotoxins that pose a risk to people, pets and livestock when ingested or through prolonged contact, according to a joint press release from NorthWestern Energy and the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Symptoms can include muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions, paralysis and death.Toxin exposure in humans can occur through recreational activities where water might be ingested, and people are advised not to swim or recreate in areas where toxic algae is present, according to the press release.Children and pets are more at risk from the blooms, as they are more likely to involuntarily ingest the water and to wade in shallow waters.Blue-green algal blooms often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint and are typically suspended in the water and can appear as floating mats, according to the health department.There are signs at public access points in the Grayling Arm area of Hebgen Lake warning the public of the harmful bloom. It is the only harmful algal bloom on the lake.The health department advises anyone who suspects harmful algal bloom-related illness in a person or animal to call poison control at 1-800-222-1222 or to seek medical attention.Recreationists can help the state track algae blooms by reporting suspected harmful algal blooms at www.hab.mt.gov or by calling 1-888-849-2938. The website includes a live map that shows where other harmful algae blooms have been identified across the state. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 